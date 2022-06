WASHINGTON (7News) — A police pursuit turned deadly Monday morning after D.C. Police officers went after a driver who ultimately crashed in Northeast D.C., police said. According to MPD, just before 3 a.m., officers pursued a motorcyclist they believed was wanted in connection to a homicide. Police said an MPD official ended the pursuit in the area of 6th and Penn Street, NE, once they confirmed that the person was wanted for questioning in connection to a recent homicide offense.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 HOURS AGO