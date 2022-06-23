ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

World’s biggest bacterium found in Caribbean mangrove swamp

By CHRISTINA LARSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6b2d_0gJyNPD600
1 of 7

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have discovered the world’s largest bacterium in a Caribbean mangrove swamp.

Most bacteria are microscopic, but this one is so big it can be seen with the naked eye.

The thin white filament, approximately the size of a human eyelash, is “by far the largest bacterium known to date,” said Jean-Marie Volland, a marine biologist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and co-author of a paper announcing the discovery Thursday in the journal Science.

Olivier Gros, a co-author and biologist at the University of the French West Indies and Guiana, found the first example of this bacterium — named Thiomargarita magnifica, or “magnificent sulfur pearl” — clinging to sunken mangrove leaves in the archipelago of Guadeloupe in 2009.

But he didn’t immediately know it was a bacterium because of its surprisingly large size -- these bacteria, on average, reach a length of a third of an inch (0.9 centimeters). Only later genetic analysis revealed the organism to be a single bacterial cell.

“It’s an amazing discovery,” said Petra Levin, a microbiologist at Washington University in St Louis, who was not involved in the study. “It opens up the question of how many of these giant bacteria are out there — and reminds us we should never, ever underestimate bacteria.”

Gros also found the bacterium attached to oyster shells, rocks and glass bottles in the swamp.

Scientists have not yet been able to grow it in lab culture, but the researchers’ say the cell has a structure that’s unusual for bacteria. One key difference: It has a large central compartment, or vacuole, that allows some cell functions to happen in that controlled environment instead of throughout the cell.

“The acquisition of this large central vacuole definitely helps a cell to bypass physical limitations ... on how big a cell can be,” said Manuel Campos, a biologist at the French National Center for Scientific Research, who was not involved in the study.

The researchers said they aren’t certain why the bacterium is so large, but co-author Volland hypothesized it may be an adaptation to help it avoid being eaten by smaller organisms.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Bizarre 'polygons' are cracking through the surface of Mars

It's springtime on Mars and the mysterious polygons are in bloom, a new image from the orbiting High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HIRISE) camera shows. Recorded on March 30, 2022, the image reveals a patchwork of white zig-zags cracking across the Martian soil at high latitudes, with occasional sprays of black and blue mist fanning out between them. The zig-zags and colorful sprays are signature features of Martian spring, when hidden reservoirs of subterranean ice butt up against the dry Martian surface, researchers at the University of Arizona — which manages the HIRISE mission — wrote in a statement on Monday (June 20).
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers discover a new ‘world’ below the Antarctic ice

Recently, a new ‘hidden world’ has been discovered deep below the icy layers of Antarctica. Scientists discovered small creatures that appeared like shrimps and were hidden within the newly found habitat. This new ecosystem was present below the world’s largest iceberg, Larsen Ice Shelf, a massive layer of ice floating on the eastern coast of Antarctica.
Phys.org

Biofinder advances detection of extraterrestrial life

An innovative scientific instrument, the Compact Color Biofinder, developed by a team of University of Hawai'i at Mānoa researchers, may change the game in the search for signs of extraterrestrial life. Most biological materials, for example, amino acids, fossils, sedimentary rocks, plants, microbes, proteins and lipids, have strong organic...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Yana Bostongirl

The Largest Bluefin Tuna Ever Recorded Was Caught Off the Coast of Nova Scotia

According to Wikipedia, the Atlantic bluefin tuna, also known as northern bluefin tuna or giant bluefin tuna (for those exceeding 330lbs) is heavily fished for two main reasons: "Throughout recorded history, the Atlantic bluefin tuna has been highly prized as a food fish. Besides their commercial value as food, the great size, speed, and power they display as apex predators have attracted the admiration of fishermen, writers, and scientists."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean#Mangrove#Bacteria#Bacterium#World#Washington University
The Weather Channel

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn Line Up in Rare Planetary Conjunction; To be Visible Until June 27

Five major planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn — in our solar system are lined up in a row for rare planetary conjunction visible to the naked eye. In a clear sky, the planets can be seen shining before dawn. The BBC reported on Friday that it is a special opportunity to see Mercury, which is usually obscured from view by the Sun's bright light.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Scientists decipher the danger of gummy phlegm in severe COVID-19

Stanford University scientists have implicated a logjam of three long, stringy substances behind deadly thick sputum in COVID-19 patients who need a machine to help them breathe. One of these substances may prove especially amenable to treatment with a drug invented long ago for another purpose. It may also play a role in long COVID.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Giant Bacteria – 5,000 Times Bigger Than Normal – Discovered in Guadeloupe Mangroves

Though newly discovered bacteria are visible to the naked eye, microscopy reveals unexpected complexity. At first glance, the slightly murky waters in the tube look like a scoop of stormwater, replete with leaves, debris, and even lighter threads in the mix. But in the Petri dish, the thin vermicelli-like threads floating delicately above the leaf debris are revealed to actually be single bacterial cells, visible to the naked eye.
WILDLIFE
Robb Report

Watch: The World’s Deepest Shipwreck Was Just Discovered Nearly 23,000 Feet Under the Sea

Click here to read the full article. Add one more to Victor Vescovo’s growing list of deep-sea discoveries. The founder of Caladan Oceanic, who is an avid underwater explorer, found the world’s deepest shipwreck on Wednesday with help from EYOS Expeditions. The USS Destroyer Escort Samuel B. Roberts (DE-413), or “Sammy B” for short, was launched in 1944 and sank during a battle in the Philippine Sea the same year. It’s been out of sight for nearly 80 years. Until now, that is. Vescovo, alongside sonar specialist Jeremie Morizet of France, successfully located the wreck resting on a slope at a depth...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy