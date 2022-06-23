Athletics' Domingo Tapia: Optioned to Las Vegas

The Mets transferred Megill (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The transaction confirms that Megill will be sidelined for at least two months due to the strained right shoulder he sustained in his July 16 start against the Brewers. When his diagnosis was first announced, the Mets revealed that Megill would be shut down for four weeks before being re-evaluated, and the club is already bracing for the right-hander to need at least another month of ramp-up time even if he's cleared to resume throwing coming out of the All-Star break. Even though Megill has looked dominant at times when healthy this season, his prolonged absence will make it tough to justify holding him in most redraft leagues.

QUEENS, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO