Tacoma police arrest suspect after man shot, injured at apartment in University Place

Tacoma police arrested a 23-year-old man Wednesday suspected of firing multiple gunshots through the door of an apartment in University Place, striking and seriously injuring a man.

The shooting suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, according to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department .

The incident began about 9:30 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of a man shot in the 5600 block of Hannah Pierce Road West. Deputies said they were already in the area from a separate disturbance call, and they immediately identified the shooting suspect outside a unit in the apartment complex.

Deputies said the suspect knocked at the door of the apartment, apparently looking for someone. According to the release, when the 22-year-old victim answered, the gunman shot through the door.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Deputies said he was badly injured. Deputies didn’t immediately have an update on his condition Thursday morning.

Tacoma Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call later in the night that deputies said involved the suspect in the apartment shooting. Deputies said they established probable cause for his arrest, and Tacoma police took him into custody.

The shooting was one of several Wednesday night and early Thursday morning that injured people in the Tacoma area. TPD spokesperson Wendy Haddow said three people were injured by gunfire in the city overnight.

Two women were shot in the legs at about 8:05 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Fife Street. Haddow said a man saw two people near his neighbor’s vehicle and went outside to confront them. The two people fled, and the man chased them. Haddow said he chased them for about a block until the two people pulled guns and fired at him.

The man was not hit, but two women, ages 18 and 43, were in his yard in the 6600 block watching what was happening, and they were struck. Haddow said police did not locate the shooting suspects, and they are continuing to investigate.

Early Thursday morning, a 66-year-old man was shot multiple times inside his home in the 6700 block of 19th Street Northeast in a drive-by shooting. Haddow said an unknown gunman or gunmen fired through the windows at about 2:40 a.m. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police don’t suspect that the shooting was random. The investigation is ongoing.