Arlington, TX

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Removed from 40-man roster

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Rangers designated Patton for assignment Thursday. Patton lost his spot on the 40-man roster...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Matt Thaiss: Recalled by Angels

Thaiss was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. Thaiss has spent the bulk of this season at catcher after converting back to the position he played in college, though he's up to replace Matt Duffy (back), so he may be needed more in the infield for now. He hasn't swung a particularly hot bat at the Triple-A level this season, as his .265/.365/.444 line is merely good for a 104 wRC+, and he hasn't been good in 64 career major-league games, either, hitting .200/.289/.394 (80 wRC+).
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Cast off 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Banda for assignment Monday. Banda was booted off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster with the Pirates needing to clear room for right-hander Miguel Yajure, who was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday's game in Washington. Over his 23 appearances with Pittsburgh this season, Banda had languished in a middle-relief role, turning in a 6.41 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 19.2 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Shelved with plantar fasciitis

The Cardinals placed Bader on the 10-day injured list Monday due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Though Bader started all three of games of the Cardinals' weekend series with the Cubs and wasn't forced to exit early at any point, he's been playing through plantar fasciitis in the foot since spring training, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Bader doesn't have any imminent plans to have a procedure to current the issue, but it's apparently bothersome enough that he'll have to head to the IL, where he'll join fellow outfielders Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) and Corey Dickerson (calf). The Cardinals called up Conner Capel from Triple-A Memphis to add a healthy body to the outfield, but the trio of Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and Brendan Donovan could be manager Oliver Marmol's preferred outfield configuration while Bader is on the shelf. The 28-year-old Bader currently ranks tied for sixth in the majors with 15 stolen bases on the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Colin Holderman: Activated and optioned

The Mets reinstated Holderman (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. New York saw enough from Holderman during his one-inning rehab appearance Sunday with Syracuse to deduce that he was healthy, but the big club apparently doesn't have a spot available in the bullpen for the right-hander at the moment. After providing a 3.18 ERA while striking out 14 over 11.1 innings for New York prior to landing on the IL on June 11, Holderman should be first in line for a call-up if the Mets require an extra relief arm at any point.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Pablo Reyes: Sent back to Triple-A

The Brewers optioned Reyes to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Reyes' demotion likely sets the stage for the Brewers to activate right-hander Brandon Woodruff (hand) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday at Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old utility man was up with Milwaukee for just one day and didn't appear off the bench in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Patriots' Ronnie Perkins: Getting off-ball reps

Perkins worked with the Patriots' first-team defense as an off-ball linebacker during minicamp this June, Evan Lazar of the CLNS Media Network reports. Perkins dealt with a laundry list of injuries and illnesses that kept him off the field for the entirety of his rookie season in New England. The 2021 third-round pick will likely compete with fellow outside linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Simmons for a starting spot this coming season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Angels' Kyle Barraclough: Loses 40-man spot

The Angels designated Barraclough for assignment Monday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to outfielder Dillon Thomas, whom the Angels claimed off waivers from the Astros on Monday. Before he was demoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on May 30, the 32-year-old reliever made eight appearances for the Angels and gave up three earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Robbed of two-start week

The Astros elected to push Garcia back in their pitching schedule, with the right-hander now in line to make his next start Thursday against the Yankees in Houston rather than Tuesday against the Mets in New York, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Though Garcia will be trading a...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains on track

Haniger (ankle) remains on track for a return sometime around the All-Star break, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The oft-injured outfielder made it through just nine games this season before hitting the injured list with a high ankle sprain in late April, an injury which was bad enough to send him to the 60-day injured list. He's been doing baseball activities since early June, however, and has continued making progress. He's advanced to light jogging in recent days and played catch on the field Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Recalled, starting Monday

The Pirates recalled Yajure from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he'll start in Monday's game against the Nationals in Washington, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Yajure enters the rotation as a replacement for Jerad Eickhoff, who was designated for assignment and later outrighted to Triple-A after he was roughed up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Greg Little: Getting reps

LIttle (undisclosed) was getting time at left tackle during practice, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. Little was placed on IR last November with an unknown injury. The 2019 second-round selection never played a snap last season after being shipped to Miami via a trade with the Panthers during training camp. Now healthy, Little will work to earn what would likely be a depth role on the Dolphins offensive line.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Listed as Tuesday's starter

The Mets list Carrasco (back) as their starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Astros in New York, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Carrasco's inclusion on the pitching schedule for the two-game set against Houston suggests he was able to throw a bullpen session over the weekend without incident. The right-hander exited his most recent start Wednesday -- also against the Astros, but in Houston -- due to lower-back tightness, but an MRI didn't reveal anything too concerning. Carrasco shouldn't face any major restrictions with his workload when he returns to the mound Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension

Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest. Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Enoli Paredes: Recalled by Astros

Paredes was recalled by the Astros on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Paredes hasn't pitched in the majors since June of 2021 but was effective at Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the 2022 season, posting a 0.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 29 innings over 25 relief appearances. Although he walked 16 batters in 29 innings, he'll attempt to prove himself in the Astros' bullpen after Brandon Bielak was sent down Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Bound for Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Mitchell to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Mitchell was dropped from the 26-man active roster to create room for infielder Josh VanMeter (finger), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though VanMeter wasn't a direct competitor for playing time, Mitchell will head to Triple-A since his opportunities in the Pittsburgh outfield were already tending down following the recent promotion of Bligh Madris. Mitchell had started in only three of the Pirates' last seven games and ends his first stint in the big leagues with a .552 OPS over 88 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA

