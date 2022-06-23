Rangers' Spencer Patton: Removed from 40-man roster

The Cardinals placed Bader on the 10-day injured list Monday due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Though Bader started all three of games of the Cardinals' weekend series with the Cubs and wasn't forced to exit early at any point, he's been playing through plantar fasciitis in the foot since spring training, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Bader doesn't have any imminent plans to have a procedure to current the issue, but it's apparently bothersome enough that he'll have to head to the IL, where he'll join fellow outfielders Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) and Corey Dickerson (calf). The Cardinals called up Conner Capel from Triple-A Memphis to add a healthy body to the outfield, but the trio of Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and Brendan Donovan could be manager Oliver Marmol's preferred outfield configuration while Bader is on the shelf. The 28-year-old Bader currently ranks tied for sixth in the majors with 15 stolen bases on the season.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO