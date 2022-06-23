ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Burlington's Pride in the Park returns Saturday. Here's what to expect.

By Julie Peitz Nickell, The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago


Pride parades, marches and LGBTQ Pride Month were put into motion on June 28, 1969, when police raided The Stonewall Inn, a small gay bar in Greenwich, New York, and sparked the Stonewall Uprising and gay rights movement.

Police regularly raided gay bars. There were no civil liberties protections for people who were gay.

But this time, bar patrons rose up and spoke out for their right to live without being harassed and persecuted for who they were.

Six days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement followed outside the bar, in neighboring streets, and in nearby Christopher Park.

One year later, hundreds of people conducted the first Pride march on the raid's anniversary, protesting on Christopher Street, the home of the then-closed Stonewall Inn.

During San Francisco Pride in 1978, the now-ubiquitous rainbow flag was flown for the first time. It was designed by Gilbert Baker, a gay man and drag artist.

This year, Burlington Pride's LGBTQ event will be held Saturday, with a 10 a.m. opening ceremony and concluding at 4 p.m. in Crapo Park.

Members of Burlington's LGBTQ community will descend on the park to celebrate acceptance and love.

The inclusive community gathering invites everyone — gay or straight — to enjoy Pride in the Park's many free, family-friendly activities.

Here's a look at what to expect at Saturday's festival.

  • Mother Moon Yoga is offering a free yoga class at 10 a.m. focusing on a rainbow chakra-balancing, heart-opening flow. Bring your own mat. A guided, group "Loving Kindness" meditation will follow at noon at the pride flag.
  • A noon Pride Parade around Lake Starker showing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ Pride national movement will be a highlight of the day.
  • Live entertainment begins at 2 p.m. on the Pride in the Park Stage, with singers Emily K. Folker and Lillie Marsden.
  • At 3 p.m., David Kroll will open the show's second half by singing one of his newest hits for Pride month.
  • Local vocalists Selena Land, BreeAunna Ingle, and Addison Cooper and Patrick Nosler will be mixed into the 3 p.m. slot.
  • Des Moines County Public Health will provide STD testing, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and flu shots (while they last), all free.
  • There also will be a cake walk, raffles and DJ music. Food trucks will be on site, and beverages will be available.
  • Booths from 50-plus vendors include Big River Popcorn, Siya Jewelry, She Shed Primitives, Art Center of Burlington, Burlington Public Library, Students for Peace and Justice, Roller Derby, Romero Creations, Des Moines County Humane Society, A Street Cat With No Desire, Scentsy, Shearer Foods and Mount Pleasant PFLAG.
  • The Vintage Kid Toy Shop and Sweets will be selling candy made by LBGTQ+ candy makers, along with some other favorites.
  • Burlington Pride will have Pride merchandise for sale.

Several businesses are sponsoring the event, and this year, Burlington Pride received more than $1,000 in sponsorship and volunteer grant money from Alliant Energy Foundation.

Alliant will pay its employees and retirees for the time they volunteer.

Pride in the Park is a rain-or-shine event.

For updates and details, visit Burlington Pride on Facebook.

tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Judge killed when bicycle hit by truck; bids over budget for WIU performing arts center; West Burlington pool shooting suspect in custody

A current 8th District circuit court judge and former Schuyler County state’s attorney died after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. Illinois State Police said Ramon Escapa, 42, of Rushville was hit from behind while bicycling near Frederick on June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSHVILLE, IL
KCRG.com

Attorney weighs in on protestor hit by truck driver

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man found in the Wisconsin River today was those of a person who had been missing for almost a year. A boxing club in Iowa City is honoring a legend with a mural on their new building, and they hope it inspires others.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

1 dead after overnight shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 61-year-old man dead. According to police, officers were notified that the victim arrived at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island at 12:25 a.m. Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DES MOINES HENRY LEE LOUISA MUSCATINE SCOTT VAN BUREN
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Police investigate after shooting at Davenport skate park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the skate park Thursday night. Davenport police responded about 8:54 p.m. to the skate park at 905 West River Drive for a report of several shots fired, according to the Davenport Police Department. Four shell casings...
DAVENPORT, IA
