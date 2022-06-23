Burlington's Pride in the Park returns Saturday. Here's what to expect.

Pride parades, marches and LGBTQ Pride Month were put into motion on June 28, 1969, when police raided The Stonewall Inn, a small gay bar in Greenwich, New York, and sparked the Stonewall Uprising and gay rights movement.

Police regularly raided gay bars. There were no civil liberties protections for people who were gay.

But this time, bar patrons rose up and spoke out for their right to live without being harassed and persecuted for who they were.

Six days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement followed outside the bar, in neighboring streets, and in nearby Christopher Park.

One year later, hundreds of people conducted the first Pride march on the raid's anniversary, protesting on Christopher Street, the home of the then-closed Stonewall Inn.

During San Francisco Pride in 1978, the now-ubiquitous rainbow flag was flown for the first time. It was designed by Gilbert Baker, a gay man and drag artist.

This year, Burlington Pride's LGBTQ event will be held Saturday, with a 10 a.m. opening ceremony and concluding at 4 p.m. in Crapo Park.

Members of Burlington's LGBTQ community will descend on the park to celebrate acceptance and love.

The inclusive community gathering invites everyone — gay or straight — to enjoy Pride in the Park's many free, family-friendly activities.

Here's a look at what to expect at Saturday's festival.

Mother Moon Yoga is offering a free yoga class at 10 a.m. focusing on a rainbow chakra-balancing, heart-opening flow. Bring your own mat. A guided, group "Loving Kindness" meditation will follow at noon at the pride flag.

A noon Pride Parade around Lake Starker showing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ Pride national movement will be a highlight of the day.

Live entertainment begins at 2 p.m. on the Pride in the Park Stage, with singers Emily K. Folker and Lillie Marsden.

At 3 p.m., David Kroll will open the show's second half by singing one of his newest hits for Pride month.

Local vocalists Selena Land, BreeAunna Ingle, and Addison Cooper and Patrick Nosler will be mixed into the 3 p.m. slot.

Des Moines County Public Health will provide STD testing, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and flu shots (while they last), all free.

There also will be a cake walk, raffles and DJ music. Food trucks will be on site, and beverages will be available.

Booths from 50-plus vendors include Big River Popcorn, Siya Jewelry, She Shed Primitives, Art Center of Burlington, Burlington Public Library, Students for Peace and Justice, Roller Derby, Romero Creations, Des Moines County Humane Society, A Street Cat With No Desire, Scentsy, Shearer Foods and Mount Pleasant PFLAG.

The Vintage Kid Toy Shop and Sweets will be selling candy made by LBGTQ+ candy makers, along with some other favorites.

Burlington Pride will have Pride merchandise for sale.

Several businesses are sponsoring the event, and this year, Burlington Pride received more than $1,000 in sponsorship and volunteer grant money from Alliant Energy Foundation.

Alliant will pay its employees and retirees for the time they volunteer.

Pride in the Park is a rain-or-shine event.

For updates and details, visit Burlington Pride on Facebook.