Poacher used .22 caliber air rifle pellet to take down bear in Colorado, authorities say

Photo Credit: JenDeVos (iStock).

Authorities are hoping to solve a poaching case that took place in the remote area of Creede, Colorado, involving a bear.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials are seeking information about the illegal killing of a bear after a sow aged seven or eight was found in the Rio Grande River in the area of the Mountain Views at River's Edge RV Resort on October 1, 2021. It was determined that the bear had been shot, with a .22-caliber air rifle pellet found in its chest cavity. This is a notably small round that was probably fired from a low-power rifle, making it fairly surprising that the shot was able to take down a bear.

According to CPW, the case has been actively investigated since the bear was found. With the case ongoing, authorities have asked the public for help.

"Willful destruction of a big-game animal is a felony in Colorado and can result in a lifetime suspension of hunting and fishing privileges," said Brent Woodward, CPW’s wildlife manager in the Creede area. "Convictions could result in fines ranging from $750 to $3,000 and jail time, depending on the charge."

To provide information anonymously, the public can contact Operation Game Thief by phone at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us. The organization can sometimes award up to $1,000 for information that results in the solving of a poaching case.

Poaching is an awful crime for a number of reasons, one of which is that it robs Colorado's taxpayers and local economies of revenue generated by legal hunting. Hunting provides a lot of the funding that protects Colorado's outdoor space, with this hobby playing an important role in the state's conservation strategy.