ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustis, FL

Man charged with stealing $1,800 of gas with pump manipulation device at Eustis gas station

By Frank Stanfield
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MySr7_0gJyKmfY00

EUSTIS — Police have arrested an Orlando man and charged him with stealing more than $1,800 worth of diesel from a fuel pump at a gas station.

According to the arrest affidavit, the man was using an electronic device that thieves are using across the nation — a pulsar manipulation device. They manipulate the counter in the pump, making it move very slowly while fuel is being pumped at a normal rate.

'Tired' of high gas prices?Experts weigh in on how to make your gas last longer

DOJ: Coleman inmate indicted on first-degree murder charges after cellmate's strangling death

What happened

Police were called to the Circle K in the 19000 block State Road 44 on April 8 by the store manager.

The manager said she noticed a white Ford pickup taking a long time to fuel up at one of the pumps. The driver of the white pump finished and drove off, then a black pickup truck pulled up to the same pump.

She thought it was suspicious, because there have been fuel thefts in the area. So she went outside to see if a “tamper tape” was still on the pump. The state started sealing pumps to show they were safe from credit card skimmers to lift people’s account numbers.

She said the man using the pump was wearing a face covering, hat and sunglasses. The pump was operating very slowly, which is unusual.

She said she was going to put a bag over the nozzle because the pump was not operating correctly. The man asked if all the pumps were operating slowly, and she said no. He said he would try another pump, got into the truck, but drove off instead of trying another pump.

After the black truck left, the manager went to see if the tamper tape had been removed. Then she noticed that someone had placed some type of mechanism inside the pump. It was a pulsar manipulation device.

Fuel pumps are already outfitted with pulsar devices, which measure the amount of fuel being pumped. But thieves can install a manipulation device, blocking it from accurately measuring how much fuel is being dispensed.

The manager looked over her fuel logs and realized that 393 gallons of diesel fuel was unaccounted for, valued at $1,854.93.

Police removed the mechanism, took it into evidence and learned that thieves are using the devices across the state and country.

Newsweek reported on April 8 that thieves had stolen more than $140,000 worth of fuel from gas stations around the U.S.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police made arrests in connection in the theft of 300 gallons worth more than $1,000, according to the news organization.

Crooks in Colorado stole 5,000 gallons valued at $50,000. The news organization said thieves in Florida that week used a "homemade device" to steal $60,000 worth of gasoline from two gas stations.

In another case in Florida, four men were arrested and charged with stealing more than 2,800 gallons, Newsweek reported.

How detectives solved the case

Eustis Police Detective William Starling went back to the store three days later to examine video surveillance footage.

What he observed was a silver Ford 350 pull up to the pump, then the white pickup.

“It appears one of the subjects opens the door to the pump, but I cannot determine what they are doing. While the silver truck is parked at the pump, the subjects open the hood of the truck and appear to act like they are working on it,” according to an arrest affidavit.

They used a debit card for a total of $5.05 and $1.08, and another debit card to buy an energy drink.

Soon, another vehicle shows up, and two more people open the pump. Other vehicles soon follow.

Starling pulled screenshots of the people from the video, noted license plate numbers, and contacted the Florida Department of Agriculture and law enforcement agencies. He also posted pictures on Facebook.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they had a similar case involving a 2004 white pickup truck and had a suspect.

Starling checked the name in traffic arrests, found known associates, and located his suspect on a Facebook page.

The man, who also has a 2013 conviction for grand theft, lives in Orlando. Detectives drove to Orlando and found trucks matching the description in the driveway.

Detectives also noticed a damaged rim on the front of one of the trucks, which shows up in the surveillance video.

“(The man) pumped fuel into his truck and an extended storage tank during … about an hour, while using the pulsar device. It should be noted that a regular F-350 only has a tank size of about 38 gallons,” the arrest report said.

The man was arrested and has been charged with unauthorized access to electronic equipment, obtaining fuel by fraud, unlawful conveyance of fuel, criminal mischief (impairment to a business) and grand theft.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries

A Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries was arrested after he was tracked by local law enforcement. Tyler Fayconsolo, 23, of 156 Palermo Place, was arrested early Saturday morning along with 18-year-old Terence Freeman Jr. of Leesburg on charges of burglary and prowling. The pair had been suspected of burglaries in Marion County and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office had placed a tracker on their red 2004 Chrysler Sebring. Marion County deputies were working along with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office when the vehicle was tracked to the Clermont area where Fayconsolo and Freeman attempted to burglarize vehicles.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Member of Kling Towing family calls for ‘personal’ tow truck after rear-end collision

A member of the Kling Towing family called for his “personal” tow truck after causing a rear-end collision. Ryan Scott Kling, 31, of Weirsdale, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence following the crash Friday night in Eustis in which his white SUV rear-ended a red Chevy passenger car driven by a man traveling with his 6-year-old daughter, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. They were not injured.
EUSTIS, FL
villages-news.com

Man who regularly preaches at police station arrested in damage to lampposts

A man with a criminal history who regularly preaches at a police substation in Wildwood has been arrested after allegedly damaging lampposts. Glenn Ladale Thompson, 44, of Wildwood, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of criminal mischief. Bond was set at $2,000. Officers discovered...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Parkwood woman lands back in jail after violating probation in Starbucks arrest

A Villages of Parkwood woman landed back behind bars last week after violating her probation in a 2020 arrest at Starbucks at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. A warrant for the arrest of 36-year-old Lucy Bee Gallentine had been issued after it was determined in May that she had violated her probation, according to Sumter County Court records.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Colorado State
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Eustis, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Eustis, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WESH

Man accused of molesting child on flight to Orlando, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines, forecast. A 51-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly molested an underage girl on a flight to Orlando, according to U.S. Marshals. Brian Durning was flying from Los Angeles to Orlando when the incident occurred on...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect nabbed on I-75 with cash and marijuana claims loaded gun belonged to his mother

A suspect nabbed on Interstate 75 with cash and marijuana claimed a loaded gun in his vehicle belonged to his mother. Robert Leon Rushing Jr., 28, of Ocala, was driving a silver 2021 Nissan four-door at about 4 p.m. Thursday northbound on I-75 in Sumter County when the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows attracted the attention of a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol. During a traffic stop, Rushing seemed “nervous” and appeared to be attempting to conceal a weapon or other contraband, according to the arrest report. The “strong odor of marijuana” was coming from the vehicle. Rushing would not comply with the trooper’s order to step out of the vehicle.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Unregistered Jewelry Business, 200 Pounds of Illegal Drugs Found in Orlando

The Orlando Police Department recently announced the discovery of an unregistered jewelry business by detectives. Thanks to a Central Florida Crimeline tip, SIU Detectives found a lot more behind a door – more than 200 pounds of illegal drugs and over $1,000 in cash were discovered. Here’s a look at the haul:
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#Gas Prices#Doj#The Circle K
villages-news.com

Man with disabled vet license plate jailed in road rage incident in The Villages

A man with a disabled veteran license plate was jailed in a road rage incident in The Villages. Nicholas Webster Taylor, 37, who lives at the Lake-Sumter Apartment Homes on County Road, 466, was arrested Friday night on charges of battery following an alleged attack on a 70-year-old man driving a gray transit van in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and San Marino Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
THE VILLAGES, FL
nationworldnews.com

Oviedo police opened fire on a car with medical students

Two medical students they have received three shots in his car by agents of Oviedo. the local police When they stayed to “study”. Fact-checking, as students speak “attempted assassination”While Oviedo City Council assured that they were the ones who tried Run over the agents. The incident...
OVIEDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WESH

Vehicle collides with Amtrak train in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A vehicle collided with an Amtrak train in Volusia County on Saturday. The train had departed from New York Friday and the incident happened in DeLand, according to Amtrak. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle was driving on Alexander Drive leading up to the...
DELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Villager charged with stealing girlfriend’s jewelry lands back behind bars

A Villager charged with stealing his girlfriend’s jewelry and medication landed back behind bars after apparently leaving the scene of an accident. John R. Cooney, 73, of the Village of Lake Deaton, was booked Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center. The arrest follows an incident earlier in the week in which he was ticketed on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Details of that incident were not available.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Former flooring installer sentenced for using Villager’s golf cart in car burglaries

A flooring installer suspected of stealing a Villager’s golf cart has been sentenced for driving that golf cart while committing vehicle burglaries. Nevada Allen Migan, 31, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to 11 months and 29 days in jail. He was given credit for 90 days already served and will be on probation for a year upon his release.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man sentenced to prison in apparent road rage shooting

A Leesburg man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday on two counts of attempted murder in an apparent road rage incident. Robert Charles Moton, 28, also entered a plea of no contest to the offense of possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to an additional five years in prison. He was given three days credit for time served.
LEESBURG, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

2K+
Followers
719
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy