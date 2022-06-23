How to watch 2022 NBA draft on Thursday: Time, TV channel, picks order, projections
The 2022 NBA draft is Thursday in Brooklyn, New York.
Here's how to watch the event, which will include two rounds and 58 picks.
When: 5 p.m., Thursday
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
TV: ESPN (first and second rounds), ABC (first round only)
Streaming: ESPN.com, ESPN+, ESPN app
NBA draft order: First round
- 1. Orlando
- 2. Oklahoma City
- 3. Houston
- 4. Sacramento
- 5. Detroit
- 6. Indiana
- 7. Portland
- 8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
- 9. San Antonio
- 10. Washington
- 11. New York
- 12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)
- 13. Charlotte
- 14. Cleveland
- 15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)
- 16. Atlanta
- 17. Houston (from Brooklyn)
- 18. Chicago
- 19. Minnesota
- 20. San Antonio (from Toronto)
- 21. Denver
- 22. Memphis (from Utah)
- 23. Philadelphia
- 24. Milwaukee
- 25. San Antonio (from Boston)
- 26. Dallas
- 27. Miami
- 28. Golden State
- 29. Memphis
- 30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)
NBA draft order: Second round
- 31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)
- 32. Orlando
- 33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)
- 34. Oklahoma City
- 35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
- 36. Portland
- 37. Sacramento
- 38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
- 39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)
- 40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)
- 41. New Orleans
- 42. New York
- 43. LA Clippers
- 44. Atlanta
- 45. Charlotte
- 46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)
- 47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
- 48. Minnesota
- 49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)
- 50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)
- 51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
- 52. New Orleans (from Utah)
- 53. Boston
- — Milwaukee (forfeited)
- — Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)
- 54. Washington (from Dallas)
- 55. Golden State
- 56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)
- 57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)
- 58. Indiana (from Phoenix)
NBA mock draft
USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt has Jabari Smith going to the Orlando Magic with the first pick on Thursday.
He has Chet Holmgren going to the Oklahoma City Thunder with pick No. 2.
The Houston Rockets take Paolo Banchero at No. 3 in his NBA mock draft.
You can see his complete projections for the first round of the NBA draft on Thursday here .
Arizona-connected prospects
This year's draft class could produce one of the largest talent crops ever of players who came through the Arizona high school and college basketball ranks .
These are the nine players: Arizona Wildcats' Pac 12-Player of the Year and Second Team All-American sophomore wing Bennedict Mathurin; Arizona Compass Prep product and Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington; ex-Glendale Dream City Christian guard and Washington's fellow Kentucky freshman teammate Shaedon Sharpe; former Hillcrest Prep guard and Mathurin's Arizona sophomore teammate Dalen Terry; Gilbert Perry alum and Santa Clara junior guard Jalen Williams; former Hillcrest big and G-League Ignite power forward Michael Foster; Foster's Ignite teammate and Dream City Christian product MarJon Beauchamp; Arizona Wildcats big Christian Koloko; former Arizona Compass Prep forward and Colorado sophomore Jabari Walker.
The Republic's Dana Scott contributed to this story.
Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
