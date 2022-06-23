ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shoots himself after firing at officers during Tucson traffic stop, police say

By Jodicee Arianna, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

A man was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he fired shots at officers and fled during a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon in Tucson, police said.

Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Tucson Police Department assisted Pima Community College police in a traffic stop near West St. Mary's Road and Interstate 10, according to police.

Officials said the man fired shots at officers and fled in his vehicle near South Linda Avenue and West Congress Street. The driver crashed south of the location and ran away.

Tucson police began a search and found the man dead.

No officers or community members were hurt. The man's Nissan pickup truck was towed away and areas near South Linda Avenue and West Congress Street were briefly blocked while officers investigated.

There was no further information about the case and the investigation was ongoing.

Reach breaking news reporter Jodicee Arianna at jodicee.harris@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man fatally shoots himself after firing at officers during Tucson traffic stop, police say

