ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Silver, amber and blue: What you need to know about Indiana missing persons alerts

By Hannah Brock, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bqw48_0gJyKebk00

Everyone knows the startling tone of an Amber Alert.

When a person is missing and in danger, police have a few options. So what's the difference?

Amber and Silver Alerts are activated by the Indiana Clearinghouse, a statewide repository for all missing persons information founded in 2009. Police contact the Clearinghouse to issue alerts.

All alerts must be requested by local police and signal community members that an individual is in danger. The difference between each alert depends on age, available evidence and type of danger.

Silver Alert vs. Amber Alert

"Every (missing) child isn't necessarily an Amber Alert," Indianapolis State Police Sgt. John Perrine said.

Amber Alerts signal the highest priority, Perrine said. They're used sparingly so the public remains sensitive to the urgency of the alert.

Silver and Amber Alerts are issued when someone is in danger, but Perrine said it depends what kind of danger is present.

"The danger that somebody could be facing in a Silver Alert could be that they need medication or they need medical treatment, maybe not in danger of violence. Typically in an Amber Alert the danger is violence," Perrine said.

Silver alerts are sent out for missing and endangered adults or children, or people who are at high risk or have a cognitive disability. A detailed description of the person is also required for Silver Alert broadcasts.

Missing people included in social media are broadcasted differently. Silver Alerts make use of social media or news releases, Perrine said.

Indiana crime:Plainfield, other Indy-area law enforcement now using automated license plate readers

When Amber Alerts are issued

Amber Alerts are reserved for missing children who were likely abducted and police believe they're in serious danger. Amber Alerts have the strictest criteria.

Amber Alerts are broadcasted widely and often use the cellphone alert system, while Silver Alerts do not. A detailed description of the child is required before an alert is broadcasted.

As of May 1, Amber Alerts have helped recover 1,114 children.

Amber stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. It's the legacy to Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old who was kidnapped and murdered in Texas. Her 1996 death prompted the creation of a new warning system for missing children and the idea spread across the U.S.

'Don't overlook us':Slow Amber Alert rollout reflects missing, murdered Indigenous crisis

What is a Blue Alert?

Blue alerts are rare, Perrine said.

These alerts warn people when an officer is in danger, killed or seriously injured and a suspect has not been located. Blue alerts also are used when an officer goes missing while on duty and the circumstances around their disappearance cause concern for the officer's safety.

In more than 20 years, Perrine said he hasn't experienced a blue alert.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville native named forensic scientist of the year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) have recognized an Evansville native as the forensic scientist of the year. ISP says the Indiana State Police Forensic Scientist of the Year Award is presented annually to a Forensic Scientist within the Laboratory Division deemed to have consistently provided a superior quality forensic analysis service in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
lakercountry.com

Indiana man airlifted following motorcycle accident Saturday evening

An Indiana man was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital following a motorcycle accident that occurred on Lakeway Drive Saturday evening. According to Russell Springs Police, Terry W. Smith, age 67, of Perin, Indiana, was operating a 2008 GMC Yukon and attempted to turn left into Coe’s Steakhouse at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he turned into the path of 44-year-old Michael Cochran, of Liberty, Indiana, who was operating a motorcycle.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
SCDNReports

Indiana Manhunt: Armed & Dangerous - Do Not Approach

Indiana police are on the hunt for a wanted man they call "armed and dangerous." Matthew John Gilbert, 41, is currently wanted on a felony warrant. Officers from the CCSO, thought they'd caught up with him when they received a report Thursday morning that he'd gone into a home in the 4000 block of US421 armed with a weapon looking for more weapons and money.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amber Alerts#Missing Person#Indiana#Silver Alerts#The Indiana Clearinghouse
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper Post awards “Trooper of the Year”

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony to recognize troopers and state police civilian employees throughout the state for various accomplishments and awards.  One of the first responders that was recognized was Trooper Adam McBeth from the Jasper Post. He was chosen as the “2021 Trooper of the District”. […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana Deputy Hospitalized After Crash

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. An Indiana special deputy was hospitalized after a crash on Wednesday. According to the CCSO, Special Deputy Kaitlynn Baker, who is also a Jail Corporal was driving a Sheriff's Office vehicle west on Farmers Gravel Road, approaching County Road 300W when another driver crashed into her.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Teens Save People and Pets from House Fire

Three Indiana teens are nothing short of heroes after saving multiple people and animals from a burning home. The Kokomo Fire Department is praising the heroic actions of these 3 young men that saved 5 people and 4 pets last week. A recent Facebook post from the Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 explained how Alex Lindley, Max Campbell and Julian Lindley jumped into action when they drove by a house fire on their way home late at night. The three teens, ages 17, 17, and 15, immediately called 911 and began helping the family in the burning home,
KOKOMO, IN
95.3 MNC

Operation Blue Heat Results in 68 Arrests on 171 Criminal Charges

North Central Indiana – Recently, nine police departments in north-central Indiana teamed up for three days to enforce traffic laws and help stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis. Bustamante’s body […]
HOLTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Best counties to retire to in Indiana

(STACKER) Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville troopers recognized by Indiana State Police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two local heroes were recognized by state police for their service, bravery and devotion to citizens of Indiana. The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony Friday to award them for their accomplishments. Trooper Tanner Hurley was selected as the “2021 Trooper of the District” by the Command Staff from the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Meet 10 Sets of Indiana Siblings in Foster Care Who Share One Wish in Common – To Be Adopted Together

Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process takes time, but they are still listed on Indiana's Waiting Children list. Then I noticed several other sets of siblings that want to be adopted into loving families together.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 4 southern Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy