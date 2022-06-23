ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Chris Paul calls homers in charity softball game, talks quad injury and Game 7 COVID-19 outbreak reports

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvrHS_0gJyKdj100

Chris Paul spent plenty of time running the bases during JaVale McGee’s JUGLIFE celebrity softball game Wednesday evening at Chase Field.

The Suns All-Star point guard hit two home runs in winning game MVP and leading the Black team to a 20-6 victory before 3,500 fans.

“The crazy part is he literally called his home runs,” McGee said. “He called the in-house home run and he called the real home run. He spoke it into fruition, and it happened. So I guess he deserves the most valuable player.”

Paul had a third homer, but it was ruled a ground rule double.

“They took one of them away, it’s all good,” Paul said sitting beside the MVP trophy. “It’s funny, just like JaVale said, I was over there talking about hitting home runs and (Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins) went up there and hit one. We just tried to get them going in a row. This was so fun, though. It’s a really dope event.”

Paul’s batting strategy was directly aimed at a certain Suns forward who played centerfield for the White team.

“My game plan every time I stepped up to the plate was to hit it at Mikal Bridges,” Paul said. “Real talk. Mikal was just the weakest link out there. Every time I stepped up, I looked out and saw where Mikal was and I knew if I hit it where he was, I had a chance.”

Before the game, Paul took time to answer a variety of questions from the media, but the 17-year veteran didn’t confirm an ESPN report saying he played through a quad injury in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

“I didn’t see none of that,” Paul said. “I’m here right now.”

The top-seeded Suns lost to the fourth-seeded Mavericks, 123-90, at Footprint Center. Paul scored one point in the first half as Phoenix trailed by 30 points at halftime.

“I feel like that was so long ago,” Paul continued. “Can’t live in the past. It is what it is.”

The Athletic reported a COVID outbreak within the team and that an unnamed player tested positive for the virus after Game 7.

Suns color commentator Eddie Johnson said on Willard and Dibs 95.7 FM The Game radio show Paul was sick during the Dallas series.

“You watched Chris Paul dominate in the playoffs up until that Dallas series up until the second or third game, right,” Johnson said on the radio show. “And all of the sudden, he started to struggle. And people, they look and they say, ‘Oh he’s nervous. Oh he’s playing bad. Oh somebody’s handling him.’ No, he was sick. Ain’t nobody bringing that up and Chris Paul hasn’t brought it up.”

Paul scored 28 points in Phoenix’s Game 2 win to put the Suns up 2-0 in the best-of-7, but averaged just 9.4 points in the final five games of the series.

He had the same number of turnovers (18) as field goals (18-of-36) in the final five games of Phoenix's historic season in which they won a franchise-record 64 games.

So Paul was asked Wednesday about his health and the outbreak.

“I’m good right now,” Paul said. “I’m good.”

As for the loss, Paul said the Mavs “beat us” as he finished Game 7 with just 10 points.

“We lost and we’re here to support JaVale,” Paul said.

Bridges said he thought the players were good healthwise Game 7.

“Everybody was pretty fine to me,” he said.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chris Paul calls homers in charity softball game, talks quad injury and Game 7 COVID-19 outbreak reports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Discuss If Kevin Durant Would Rather Play For The Suns Or The Trail Blazers: “A 38-Year-Old Chris Paul Isn’t Appealing...”

Ever since the news came out that Kevin Durant would request a trade if the Brooklyn Nets didn't resign Kyrie Irving, the NBA world has been buzzing at the prospect of watching Durant suit up in a different uniform next season. With the exception of maybe Golden State, the rest of the league would part with anyone and everyone to get KD on their team, and recruiting has already started on social media.
PHOENIX, AZ
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says 1 NBA Star Has Become "Completely Delusional"

If there's one person in sports media most qualified to know what "completely delusional" looks like, it's Fox Sports' Skip Bayless. And on Friday, Bayless named the one NBA player who he believes fits the bill. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless asserted that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Andrew Wiggins Opens Up On Timberwolves Tenure With Karl-Anthony Towns And Zach LaVine: "I Feel Like That Team That We Had Was Really Talented. We Just Needed Some Time."

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a solid place currently. They made the playoffs this year, and have two franchise cornerstones in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Before this current era of Timberwolves basketball, though, the team once had Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Zach LaVine on the same team. That core could have potentially been great down the line as all three of them became All-Star players in this league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Homer
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns' Ryan Resch first openly gay person in NBA team's basketball operations

Ryan Resch of the Phoenix Suns is the first openly gay person in NBA history to work in a team's basketball operations, ESPN reported Saturday. The article details how Resch, the Suns' vice president of basketball strategy and evaluation, came out to General Manager James Jones, who is considered a mentor of his, this past winter and then later to the team staff. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Mavericks#Suns#Mvp#Arizona Cardinals
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Baez grand slam for Tigers sends slumping Diamondbacks to 4th straight loss

The Detroit Tigers will always have a place in Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo's heart, as the organization with which Lovullo made his major league debut as a player in 1988 a year after they drafted him. But on Friday and through the weekend, Lovullo is managing against the Tigers, who made their first visit to Phoenix since 2017. Detroit took the first game of the three-game series with 5-1 win over Arizona, thanks in large part to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Diamondbacks call up Dallas Keuchel in hopes of finding consistent fifth starter

Fourteen times this year, the Diamondbacks have trotted out a starting pitcher not named Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Madison Bumgarner or Zach Davies. In those 14 starts — one for Caleb Smith, nine for Humberto Castellanos, three for Tyler Gilbert and one for Luke Weaver — they’ve gotten a combined 7.93 ERA across 59 innings. Now, the Diamondbacks are turning to Dallas Keuchel. The 34-year-old will make his Diamondbacks debut in Sunday’s series finale against the Tigers. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona's Dalen Terry lives out NBA draft dream at LoLo's Chicken and Waffles in Scottsdale

There's no place like home to celebrate lifelong dreams fulfilled with friends and family in your birthplace. Five of the eight Arizona-connected basketball players who sported gaudy suits and jewelry during Thursday's NBA Draft at the Brooklyn Nets' Barclays Center sat among the 20 invitees in the arena's green room before teams selected them.  ...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

For Diamondbacks Lovullo, managing against Tigers brings back special memories

Thirty-five years ago this month, Torey Lovullo was selected in the fifth round of the 1987 MLB Draft. He has, since then, become a baseball lifer. 1,598 games played, 2,098 games coached. In that span, he’s spent time with 10 organizations. Among that group, the Detroit Tigers hold “a very special place in my heart,” Lovullo says now, all these years later. After all, they were the organization that drafted him, developed him and, in 1988, gave...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy