Arizona State Fair announces 2022 dates: Here's when it is and how to save on tickets

Funnel cakes, gravity-defying rides and livestock competitions will return to the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix for five weeks this fall.

The Arizona State Fair will run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 30. It will be open Thursdays-Sundays for a total of 23 days. According to the fair's ticketing website , admission is $15 for guests 8 years and older.

Last year's fair made a triumphant return after a two-year absence by breaking attendance records . By one website's measure , it was the second most-attended fair in the country in 2021.

However, one major staple of the 117-year-old event did not come back last year.

Due to a lack of budget, concerts were not part of the 2021 Arizona State Fair . The Arizona Republic has reached out to a fair representative for more information on whether live shows will come back this year.

How to get discount tickets to the 2022 Arizona State Fair

A three-week presale will honor bringing 23 days of fair fun this year.

Through July 16, two tickets can be purchased for $23. To snag the discount, go to https://azstatefair.com . There are typically several opportunities for free and discounted admission throughout the fair.

The $15 admission price shows as valid through Sept. 30 on the ticketing website. The Republic has asked a representative for more information on this year's ticketing prices.

