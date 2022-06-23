'Great investment for Mars Hill': additional $750K granted from American Rescue Plan

MARS HILL - The town of Mars Hill has received a $750,000 Rural Transformation Grant from the NC Department of Commerce.

Mars Hill's allotment is tied to the state's $48 million grant program, the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, a new source of support for rural economic development projects in North Carolina funded by the federal American Rescue Plan.

The grant was announced in a press release from Gov. Roy Cooper's office June 16.

"This grant will allow the town to make a major investment in our downtown which will benefit both the town and Madison County," said Town Manager Nathan Bennett. "Details about the project will be forthcoming. The town is working hard to be in a position to continue growing the local economy and support private (and public) investment in our community."

The Department of Commerce's Rural Economic Development Division administers the $48 million grant fund, $20.1 million of which will be divvied up in the first round of grantmaking.

The new grant fund is part of the state's broader Rural Engagement and Investment Program.

“North Carolina’s rural communities are our heart and soul, and we are committed to helping them grow and become more competitive,” the governor said in the release. “Today’s awards will provide both the funds and the expertise to help transform and expand North Carolina’s rural economies, create good jobs, and strong communities.”

This $750K grant is in addition the $617,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to the town.

According to Bennett, the town has received the first half ($308,500) of the installment, which will be used for the rehabilitation/replacement of a wastewater pump station serving the Woodhaven and South Main Street area.

"This project is currently in the design phase and is expected to proceed to bid in August 2022, with construction to begin as soon as possible thereafter," Bennett said of the rehabilitation/replacement in his 2022-23 budget message. "Another project includes the maintenance and rehabilitation of water tanks at the town's water treatment plant. This project is approximately $40,000 and will be completed in late 2022. This proposed budget recognizes a return of normal water consumption by large uses as well as continued residential development projects."

Bennett did not say what the town might use the grant for, but said Mayor John Chandler and the town board will be reviewing the details of the grant soon.

"Once the mayor and aldermen have reviewed the details of this grant, I will be in a position to provide more information," the town manager said. "But, this will indeed be a project that will be a great investment for Mars Hill."

Rural Community Capacity Program

Mars Hill was also selected as one of 19 communities to participate in the Commerce Department's Capacity Building Program, a new program aimed at providing technical assistance, professional development and implementation grants to rural governments and their staffs.

The Rural Community Capacity program , or RC2, is a pilot initiative involving Appalachian State University's Walker College of Business.

Bennett was selected as Mars Hill's participant in the program, which will run through October.

"This is an exciting opportunity to expand my knowledge and skills to further assist the town of Mars Hill in strengthening our local economy for the benefit of our citizens," Bennett said. "The town is positioned to do even greater things and this program will provide additional resources to help us keep moving forward."

Program activities include on-campus and virtual classes, community level engagement and targeted training programs. Rural Community Capacity program campus curriculum will include four core courses that are required by the Department of Commerce and additional targeted courses that are designed by the ASU faculty, according to a press release from the state.

