ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

McIlroy shoots 62 to take an early lead at the Travelers

By PAT EATON-ROBB
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1TWL_0gJyKJGb00
Travelers Championship Golf Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after a shot on the 12th green during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig)

CROMWELL, Conn. — (AP) — Rory McIlroy shot an 8-under 62 Thursday to take an early one-stroke lead on the opening day of the Travelers Championship.

The No. 2-ranked player in the world, fighting off a sinus bug, started on the back nine at TPC River Highlands and shot a bogey-free round. That included a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh that helped him move past Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird, who each shot 63.

“It's like U.S. Open rehab coming here,” said McIlroy, who won the Canadian Open this month and tied for fifth last week at The Country Club in Brookline. “I like coming here the week after the U.S. Open, it sort of gives you an opportunity to shoot low scores and get after it.”

Schauffele hit all 18 greens in regulation for the first time in his career, despite showing up late at the practice range because he thought his 7:35 a.m. tee time was at 7:50.

“That was a pretty big rookie move on my behalf,” the Olympic gold medalist said. “But when I'm at home, I'll show up for an eight o'clock tee time at 7:55, maybe hit two putts and then start swinging. So, take advantage of the youth, I guess.”

Charles Howell III and Webb Simpson, who played with McIlroy, were two shots off the pace after shooting 64.

“We kind of fed off each other,” Simpson said of McIlroy. “The holes started looking bigger and bigger. A lot of putts were made.”

The world's top-ranked player, Scottie Scheffler, was among those playing Thursday afternoon.

There were no withdrawals Thursday after several earlier in the week. Those include Justin Thomas, who bowed out Wednesday to rest an ailing back, and Brooks Koepka, who this week became the latest player to defect to the LIV Golf series.

McIlroy, who has been an outspoken critic of those leaving for the Saudi tour, said he's not feeling any pressure this week to be an ambassador for the PGA Tour.

“I'm in a good run of form; I'm playing well,” McIlroy said. “Whether that gives me a little more confidence to speak up on certain issues, maybe. But, I'm just going out there and trying to play my game and try to win some more tournaments.”

__

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Open#Us Open#Travelers#The Country Club
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog shot in the face at Decatur park

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur Police are seeking information after a dog was found shot in the face at Glenwood Park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers responded to a call near Norris Street and Church Street in the early morning of June 27 about gunshots fired in the area.
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Carolina ‘family friend’ convicted of molesting Ga. girl

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County jury has convicted a South Carolina man of molesting and raping a girl he was said to be “family friends” with. In March 2019, a girl told her doctor that she had been abused and sexually assaulted by a man named Abraham Hardy when she lived in Douglasville, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
158K+
Followers
113K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy