LAPWAI - On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Lapwai Volunteer Fire crews were dispatched to a reported electrical fire at 205 2nd St. West in Lapwai, ID. According to Lapwai City Fire Chief William Skiles, a three person fire crew responded as well as the power company to shut off power to the home. Ultimately crews were able to control the fire and keep the damage to the home minimal. There were no injuries.

LAPWAI, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO