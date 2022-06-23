ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction begins on Stonecrest Road

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 4 days ago
Construction began Wednesday on Stonecrest Road in Argyle and will continue through the end of the year, according to the town of Argyle. The section of Stonecrest between FM 407 and Oak...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CANEY CREEK FIRE ASSISTING ON 11,587 ACRE FIRE

Caney Creek Fire Department is assisting the Texas Forest Service on the 11,587-acre wildfire in Palo Pinto County. The blaze is just outside Mineral Wells. The fire is only 27% contained and has jumped the Brazos River in several places. The fire started last Thursday. Multiple homes have been evacuated.
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Officials announce I-35E lane closures in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the I-35E Phase 2 Project announced on Sunday, June 26 upcoming lane closures affecting North Texas.Various single lanes of north- and southbound I-35E from Valley View Lane to Dickerson Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2. Lane closures will also take effect in this area overnight from 6 p.m. through 9 a.m.Until further notice, the north- and southbound frontage roads from Valley View Lane to Valwood Parkway have been reduced to one lane. 
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Parker County Peach Festival Expands

The Parker County Peach Festival returns in 2022 for its 37th anniversary. The all-day event draws large crowds to downtown Weatherford on July 9 for a fun-packed Saturday. The festival expands this year to feature over 200 arts and craft, food, and activity vendors in booths scattered all around the historic Weatherford courthouse. The festival offers everything peachy from homemade peach ice cream to cobbler, pie, peach tea, smoothies, or ice cream topped with fresh peaches. For those watching calories, those juicy Parker County peaches are a treat in themselves with no need of extra sweeteners.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple lanes on George Bush Turnpike service road shut down through Friday

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Three lanes in the northbound service road on the intersection of President George Bush Turnpike and Main Street in Rowlett have buckled in the heat, according to TXDOT.Rowlett police said in a tweet that TXDOT is going to close a majority of the intersection for repairs through Friday. One lane in each direction should be open.
ROWLETT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

RV Overturns Blocking Several Lanes on Lake Worth Bridge

A scary afternoon for the driver of a recreational vehicle that overturned on the bridge over Lake Worth Sunday. The RV nearly went off the bridge on northbound West Loop 820 near Heron Drive. A jet ski being pulled by the RV did fall into the water after the RV...
LAKE WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

‘Our Village, Our Vision’ project proceeding after public feedback

The city of Highland Village’s “Our Village, Our Vision” project is moving to the next stage in planning. McAdams — a multidisciplinary civil engineering, land planning, landscape architecture and geomatics firm — has partnered with the city to update five master plans that provide guidance on the city’s future development. McAdams is moving into the next phase of the project, which involves developing plan recommendations based on feedback from the Highland Village community, according to a McAdams news release.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gas leak repaired on Highland Village Road

A gas leak was quickly repaired Tuesday afternoon in Highland Village without affecting many residents or motorists, according to a city spokesperson. Around 1 p.m., a contractor working on the ongoing Highland Village Road sidewalk project accidentally hit a gas line while excavating for the new sidewalk near the Woodland Drive intersection. The fire department arrived on scene to secure the area and provide fire safety if needed. Atmos crews responded to clamp off the line and make the needed repairs. The roadway was reopened and the scene cleared around 2:30 p.m.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
newheadlines.art

The Fishing Spot Rockwall Tx

The Fishing Spot Rockwall Tx. The heated discharge area on the west side south of i30 is a good place to fish for all kinds of sportfish in ray hubbard. But these are too often crowded.the good idea to use maps when looking for a good fishing spot. Dog park...
ROCKWALL, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Wildfire west of Dallas burning nearly 12,000 acres

TEXAS - A wildfire west of Dallas in Palo Pinto County, being called the ‘Dempsey Fire’, is burning across 11,567 acres and is 18% contained as of June 26, Texas A&M Fire Forest Service (TAMFS) says. TAMFS announced Sunday afternoon that aircraft that has been positioned in the...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Houston Bullet Train Developer Can Use Eminent Domain: Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday issued a major decision in favor of developers planning to build a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. In a 5-3 vote, justices ruled that Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. does have the power of eminent domain. That gives the company the legal right to force landowners to sell their property to them.
DALLAS, TX
texasstandard.org

The Texas cities considering decriminalizing abortion

The Texas ‘trigger law’ going into effect after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade will criminalize almost all abortions in the state. But at least two Texas cities – Austin and Denton – are working on plans to effectively decriminalize it locally. Audrey McGlinchy,...
AUSTIN, TX
