1947: Rumors about gas shortage squelched by survey conducted by Oregon State Motor Association 110 years ago June 20, 1912 Five Russian railroad laborers from Pelton, a small railroad station a few miles north of Madras, decided to break the monotony of pick and shovel work by taking the handcar to Madras for a jamboree. About 11 o'clock, when the party was well tanked up, they decided to go home. In some way, two of the men fell off the car. One was run over and killed and the other got off with a few bruises. Coroner Hyde and Dr....

MADRAS, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO