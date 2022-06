MOORE, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina community is coming together on Sunday to honor the life of a deputy recently killed in the line of duty. The funeral for fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge will take place at the Church at the Mill in Moore, South Carolina at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. The Celebration of Austin’s life will be a private one open only to family, friends of family, close friends and law enforcement. The church will be streaming the funeral online as well. Burial will follow in Westwood Memorial Gardens.

MOORE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO