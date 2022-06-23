ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Salty Dogs Senior Animal Rescue is a new non-profit based in Pawley’s Island

By Halley Murrow
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Salty Dogs Senior Animal Rescue has a mission, to help as many senior dogs...

www.wmbfnews.com

myrtlebeachsc.com

11 Foot Alligator Kills Myrtle Beach Area Resident

Alligators are not a new phenomenon in the S.C.. In fact, they have existed here since the Ice Age. The recent increase in alligator attacks is due to the population increase of alligators and humans. With more people moving into their habitat, they are coming into contact with them more often and therefore increasing the number of attacks.
WMBF

Group of ducklings rescued from storm drain in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some ducklings were rescued from a storm drain in Horry County early Friday. The Horry County Animal Care Center said the ducklings got stuck in a drain near the Walgreens across from Ocean Lakes Family Campground after being separated from their mother. A total of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to outside fire on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews have an outside fire under control in Myrtle Beach Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:36 p.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 501. Officials added the fire was less than an acre in size. No injuries were reported.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
travelblog.org

Day 2 - Savannah to Myrtle Beach

Yesterday was all Interstate-95 driving and stressful in spots. Today was all back county and country roads and it was relaxing and enjoyable. Leaving Savannah and heading north took me over that really high bridge I photographed last night on the cruise and I was immediately in South Carolina. Being in no hurry, I took a ride off my route and headed for Hilton Head. My plan was to drive down the beach strip and see how things had changed since the last time I was there. I think that was almost 20 years ago. Unfortunately my GPS didn't cooperate and took me the some city building in Hilton Head which was nowhere near the beach. Leaving there I realized I was going the wrong way and ended up at a Wildlife Preserve. That was a bust, basically only a campground, had no palace to park and no trail markings. As I left and was ready to continue to the beach there was a 3 mile traffic backup so I headed off the island. I found the quaint little town of Bluffinton, where there was a lot of activity, including tons of motorcyclists. Looks like a place I would like to.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Subway employee killed, another injured over ‘too much mayo’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Subway worker is dead and another is in the hospital following an apparent argument over mayonnaise. Police responded to the shots fired call at 74 Northside Drive at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The owner of the restaurant tells CBS46 that a customer allegedly got upset...
ATLANTA, GA
wpde.com

Road closures in Myrtle Beach start Monday for construction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Starting on Monday, three roads will be closed for construction in Myrtle Beach. According to a Facebook post from the city, the roads that will be closed throughout the week for milling and paving include:. Sessions Street - from Highway 15 to the end.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

Commemoration Cupcakes: Best Places in Myrtle Beach

For a departure from birthday cake, how about cupcakes? Sure, it’s the same basic premise, but the world of possibilities is endless. Plus, cupcakes allow you to enjoy more than one. There are places in Myrtle Beach that have perfected them. If you’re on the Grand Strand to celebrate...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

