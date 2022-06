Over the past two years, Liverpool have been aggressively snapping up some of the brightest young talents in the United Kingdom and Ireland, signing the likes of Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Kaide Gordon, Bobby Clark, Ben Doak, and Calvin Ramsay. The Reds look set to snap up yet another starlet, this time Trent Kone-Doherty from Derry City. First name of Trent with a hyphenated last name? Sign me up for the hype train!

