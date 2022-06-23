ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, IL

Second person charged in Montgomery shooting

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second person has been arrested in a shooting that happened in Montgomery earlier this month. 20-year-old Antonio Recendez, of Aurora, is being charged with aggravated...

WSPY NEWS

Man in custody in Plattville death

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody in a death investigation which started on Saturday in Plattville. Police say the death is not believed to be a random act. Deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of Chicago Road for a welfare check....
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman arrested in deadly Back of the Yards stabbing

CHICAGO - A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a person to death Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 22-year-old got into a fight with a female and began stabbing her around 10:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Carpenter Avenue, police said. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Man With Three DUI's Sentenced in Grundy Co.

A man with history of DUI’s was sentenced in Grundy County on Monday, June 27th. Shawn Black, 32, of Morris pled guilty to Aggravated DUI, a class two felony and was sentenced to three years of probation. Black was also sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail, must pay more than $6,000 in restitution and follow several other requirements.
MORRIS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest three in major Rockford drug bust

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Rockford Police Gang Unit, and the StateLine Area Narcotics Team cooperated in the arrest of three people in a major Rockford drug investigation. Rockford Police said the investigation had been on-going for the past few months. On Wednesday, June 22nd, five search warrants were executed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police arrest man accused of selling large amount of marijuana to undercover agents in McHenry County

A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly sold a large amount of marijuana to undercover agents in McHenry County, state police said. Jesus J. Nunez-Garcia, 30, of the 1100 block of Ridgeway Avenue in Aurora, was charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivering cannabis, Class 1 and 3 felonies. A spokesperson for the […] The post Police arrest man accused of selling large amount of marijuana to undercover agents in McHenry County appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Temp worker held on $5M bond in Bolingbrook warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A temporary worker has been charged in a shooting that killed a co-worker and wounded two others at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago, authorities said. Charles McKnight Jr., 27, was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond. […]
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man arrested after attempting to carjack drivers in Lake Forest and Waukegan, police say

Police arrested an Aurora man who allegedly attempted to carjack someone at the Walmart in Waukegan shortly after he tried to carjack a woman near Lake Forest Hospital. The Lake Forest Police Department responded on June 15 to a reported attempted carjacking in the 1200 block of North Westmoreland Road in Lake Forest. The victim […] The post Man arrested after attempting to carjack drivers in Lake Forest and Waukegan, police say appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
LAKE FOREST, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man allegedly battered police officer after trespassing at police station in Woodstock

A 29-year-old man allegedly battered a police officer after refusing to leave a private parking lot at a police station in Woodstock on Thursday. Cameron D. Griggs, 29, of the 100 block of North Hayward Street in Woodstock, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, and criminal trespass to state land, a Class A misdemeanor.
WOODSTOCK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man charged with Murder after Suburban Chicago shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WTVO) — More information has been released about the deadly triple shooting at a Suburban Chicago warehouse. Police said that 27-year-old Charles McKnight Jr. pulled the trigger at the “Weathertech” in Bolingbrook Saturday morning. One person was killed, and a second victim remains in critical condition. McKnight was a temp worker at “Weathertech.” […]
BOLINGBROOK, IL
starvedrock.media

Police Find Cannabis in Car

Cannabis is now legal in Illinois, of course, but there still are strings attached, including in how it's transported. Peru police conducted a traffic stop very early Saturday morning at 4th and Grant Streets. There they found that 22-year-old Anna Peters of 11th Street in La Salle had 10-and-a-half grams of cannabis with her. She was cited and released from the scene.
PERU, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fredres sentencing set for Friday

Three things could happen in the LaSalle County Courthouse in Ottawa for 38-year old Donald Fredres, Jr. of Sandwich on Friday. Despite a 12-member jury finding him guilty of murdering his ex-wife’s parents in their rural Sandwich-Sheridan home in March 2021, Fredres could request removal of the guilty verdicts and a new trial if his public defender Ryan Hamer can convince Judge H. Chris Ryan.
SANDWICH, IL

