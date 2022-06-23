ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, FL

Thomas Sutton “Sut” Wimberly

Cover picture for the articleThomas Sutton “Sut” Wimberly, a longtime resident of Monticello, passed away on Father’s Day, June 19, 2022. He was 102 years and four months old. He is survived by a son; David Wimberly (Lynette), and a daughter, Elaine Whittington (Greg); three grandchildren, Amelia Brodeur (Dave), Justin Wimberly, and Jacob Whittington; five...

