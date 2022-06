Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret is doubling down on its efforts to promote inclusivity by playing virtual host to unique brands from diverse founders. The company is using is new VS&Co-Lab as curated digital platform showcasing small and medium-sized intimates, swim and lifestyle brands. The microsite is featured on VictoriasSecret.com. “In addition to the growth we are driving through our core business, we see important growth potential through partnerships with innovative, relevant brands that can help us extend our reach into category and consumer segments where we have historically been underrepresented,” CEO Martin Waters said. VS&Co-Lab follows the...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO