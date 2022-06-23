ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Clayton won’t use headhunter to find town manager

By By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwWaT_0gJyFGE700
Thompson

CLAYTON — Clayton won’t hire a search firm to find its next town manager.

Doing so would be a waste of money, the Town Council said earlier this month.

“The consensus of the group is that we’re not being good stewards of the taxpayer dollar if we spend an exorbitant amount of money for a headhunter or search firm,” Councilman Jason Thompson said during the council’s meeting on June 6.

The council had received bids from three search firms:

• Robertson Miller Management, $20,000.

• Slavin Management Consultants, $24,000.

• Baker Tilly Public Sector Executive Recruitment, $26,500.

But Clayton has the search talent it needs in-house, Thompson said. “What we have the advantage of now ... is a very strong human resource department, an entire team that’s able to craft these things — job descriptions and advertisements and such,” he said.

The council will rely on that team to write the job posting and send it to the N.C. League of Municipalities, the Triangle J Council of Governments and other places where local government types go in search of job listings.

“I just don’t see spending between $20,000 and $30,000 for somebody to put together a job description and put that out in an advertisement,” Thompson said.

During its work session earlier in the day, the full council had reached that same conclusion, Thompson said. “The rest of this group concurred with that,” he said. “We’re not going to proceed forward with hiring an outside firm. We will use our internal resources and our partner organizations to help us facilitate this process.”

Clayton has been without a town manager since May 3 of last year. Assistant Town Manager Rich Cappola has been interim manager since then.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

US 70 West Loop To I-40 East To Close

CLAYTON – N.C. Department of Transportation contractors plan to close the U.S. 70 West loop to Interstate 40 East on July 6 to allow crews to build the new turbine-style interchange for I-40, U.S. 70, and Toll N.C. 540. A signed detour will direct drivers to exit U.S. 70...
CLAYTON, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Employees retire from southern Wayne schools

More than 20 Wayne County Public Schools employees recently announced their retirement from seven southern Wayne County schools. Those employees were recognized during a retirement ceremony held at Lane Tree Conference Center. District leaders took time to thank the retirees for their contributions to public education. “Each of our employees...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton, NC
Government
City
Clayton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headhunter#The Town Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Nearly 35,000 gallons of raw sewage spills near Neuse River, Raleigh officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh officials said that cleanup operations are continuing Sunday after nearly 35,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled Saturday near the Neuse River. Crews with the Raleigh Water Department were notified about the spill in the area of 12408 Village Pines Lane, which is in a neighborhood off Falls of Neuse Road about 200 feet from the Neuse River, according to a City of Raleigh news release.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Reports of dogs getting sick, dying after visiting Jordan Lake

The Chatham County Public Health department is warning pet owners about reports of dogs getting sick and even dying after visiting Jordan Lake this weekend. The reports are specifically from near the Farrington boat launch. The county said the State Department of Environmental Quality and DHHS will be investigating the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT: Interstate signs unveiled, training track officially opens

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A highway that stretches through eastern North Carolina is now an interstate, so drivers will start to see more “Interstate 587” signs. Commuters will travel more efficiently through Wilson, Greene and Pitt counties thanks to the newly improved I-587. The first sign was...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Do you live in NC’s wealthiest county?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A study by SmartAsset found three counties in the Triangle are the wealthiest in the state. The investment advising company came up with its list by comparing every county in the country across three metrics: investment income, property value, and per capita income. Orange County...
ECONOMY
cbs17

Cary pizzeria says rent hike forced it to permanently close

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Around the Triangle, people are seeing their rents go up by several hundred dollars at renewal. The increased cost to function in the area isn’t reserved for just residents, business are having to learn how to survive with increased operating costs along with increased rents.
CARY, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
572
Followers
267
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy