Clayton might purchase ‘Valkyrie’ sculpture

CLAYTON — The town has the chance to buy “Valkyrie,” one of the pieces on Clayton’s sculpture trail.

Council members support the purchase, partly because Clayton has some leftover dollars to apply to the discounted price of $20,000.

“That’s probably one of the best sculpture pieces we’ve had since we began the sculpture trail,” Mayor Jody McLeod said earlier this month. “And if there is funding left that we could transfer over towards this goal, I would be in favor of that.”

Councilman Jason Thompson agreed. “If we have the money in the budget that can be allocated towards it, then I would support it,” he said.

Clayton’s Public Art Advisory Board is asking the town for $7,000. The group hopes to raise the rest through private donations.

But not everyone in Clayton supports using tax dollars to help foot the purchase price, especially for a piece by an out-of-town artist. “Valkyrie” creator Jack Howard-Potter hails from New York City.

“Nothing against Jack Howard-Potter,” Dan Barbour, a frequent town critic, wrote in a Facebook post. “His art’s great, but I’m sure he’s doing just fine in NYC. There are artists right here in downtown Clayton that could really use the shine.”

Brandy Mutchler agreed. “As a small local business owner, this is insulting,” she wrote. “Hire a local sculptor.”

Barbour found fault too with the town asking residents for donations during the same meeting in which it announced rate increases for water, sewer, electricity and garbage collection.

“The problem I have is how completely out of touch the town is being with reality over this,” he wrote. “If they want to raise money for this, pound the pavement, go door to door, work with local art galleries to have events, put a little bit of actual effort into it,” he said. “Don’t just beg the general public.”

But the purchase did enjoy some support on social media. “I agree with what you are saying most of the time,” Patrick Bowers told Barbour. “But I think you are a little short-sighted on this one. They aren’t taxing you; they’re asking for donations.”

“I really enjoy all the sculptures around town,” Bowers added. “In fact, I get excited when I see the new ones, oftentimes pulling over to admire them.”