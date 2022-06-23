ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Clayton might purchase ‘Valkyrie’ sculpture

By By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hm4QG_0gJyF7Mp00
Clayton might buy this piece on its sculpture trail.

CLAYTON — The town has the chance to buy “Valkyrie,” one of the pieces on Clayton’s sculpture trail.

Council members support the purchase, partly because Clayton has some leftover dollars to apply to the discounted price of $20,000.

“That’s probably one of the best sculpture pieces we’ve had since we began the sculpture trail,” Mayor Jody McLeod said earlier this month. “And if there is funding left that we could transfer over towards this goal, I would be in favor of that.”

Councilman Jason Thompson agreed. “If we have the money in the budget that can be allocated towards it, then I would support it,” he said.

Clayton’s Public Art Advisory Board is asking the town for $7,000. The group hopes to raise the rest through private donations.

But not everyone in Clayton supports using tax dollars to help foot the purchase price, especially for a piece by an out-of-town artist. “Valkyrie” creator Jack Howard-Potter hails from New York City.

“Nothing against Jack Howard-Potter,” Dan Barbour, a frequent town critic, wrote in a Facebook post. “His art’s great, but I’m sure he’s doing just fine in NYC. There are artists right here in downtown Clayton that could really use the shine.”

Brandy Mutchler agreed. “As a small local business owner, this is insulting,” she wrote. “Hire a local sculptor.”

Barbour found fault too with the town asking residents for donations during the same meeting in which it announced rate increases for water, sewer, electricity and garbage collection.

“The problem I have is how completely out of touch the town is being with reality over this,” he wrote. “If they want to raise money for this, pound the pavement, go door to door, work with local art galleries to have events, put a little bit of actual effort into it,” he said. “Don’t just beg the general public.”

But the purchase did enjoy some support on social media. “I agree with what you are saying most of the time,” Patrick Bowers told Barbour. “But I think you are a little short-sighted on this one. They aren’t taxing you; they’re asking for donations.”

“I really enjoy all the sculptures around town,” Bowers added. “In fact, I get excited when I see the new ones, oftentimes pulling over to admire them.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carymagazine.com

Local Spots for 4th of July Fun

If you think all Independence Day celebrations happen on July 4, you must be new here! Celebrations in Western and Southern Wake County begin July 1 and continue through July 5, so don’t miss the festivities!. Town of Fuquay-Varina’s Independence Day Celebration, July 1, 6 p.m. Head to...
WVNT-TV

Food Truck Frenzy & Festival returns to Princeton

Summer is here and that means it is time to celebrate and what better way to do that than with food and music!. ALIVE Animal Services Group, Inc looking for foster …. Local vendors come together for Wellness Fair in …. RC Humane. Kenzie’s Kakes Expands. Fridays In The...
PRINCETON, NC
cbs17

Hundreds of protesters gather in Cary following Roe V. Wade decision

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Several hundred people carrying signs gathered outside Cary Town Hall Sunday. The sounds of chants and cheers rang throughout the downtown area as the group marched up and down Academy Street. Xena Gray, who helped organize the event, said she only anticipated a crowd of...
CARY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton, NC
Government
City
Clayton, NC
chathamjournal.com

What is Preston Development’s definition of “affordable housing”?

Pittsboro, NC – Last Thursday the Triangle Business Journal held the latest installation of their Corridors of Opportunity series at the Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center in Pittsboro. A panel discussion centered around Chatham County’s changing demographics, the east/west county divide, megasite activity, lack of affordable housing and more.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Sculptures#Public Art Advisory Board
cbs17

Health care company holding Raleigh baby formula giveaway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—An area health care company is giving away baby formula on Monday. StarMed Healthcare said this is to help take on the nationwide shortage of formula. Officials said parents and caregivers can get one can of baby formula. Formula will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Pitt Senior Prom taking place Saturday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Council on Aging will host their annual Senior Prom Saturday, June 25, from 11:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. 150 seniors are expected to attend the event per Council on Aging staff. The band...
PITT COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia woman competes in the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant

Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
EMPORIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRAL

Reports of dogs getting sick, dying after visiting Jordan Lake

The Chatham County Public Health department is warning pet owners about reports of dogs getting sick and even dying after visiting Jordan Lake this weekend. The reports are specifically from near the Farrington boat launch. The county said the State Department of Environmental Quality and DHHS will be investigating the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

No cost meal program: Where you can find free meals for kids in Durham Co.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Kids in Durham County have access to free meals this summer, and county officials are working to spread the word. The county tweeted a list of resources, including No Kid Hungry. To participate, parents and caregivers can text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 to receive a text with three nearby drive-thru or pick up sites with meals for kids.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Under $200,000: Would you live inside this century-old Gothic Revival church?

Selma, N.C. — Would you live inside a vacant century-old church, with curtains of ivy creeping up a tall bell tower and tall, pointed arched windows?. With the cost of real estate skyrocketing in the Triangle, many are struggling to find or afford a new home. However, this historic 1908 church is for sale for just $175,000. Compare that with the median home sale price of nearly $400,000 in the Triangle area.
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

US 70 West Loop To I-40 East To Close

CLAYTON – N.C. Department of Transportation contractors plan to close the U.S. 70 West loop to Interstate 40 East on July 6 to allow crews to build the new turbine-style interchange for I-40, U.S. 70, and Toll N.C. 540. A signed detour will direct drivers to exit U.S. 70...
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Motorist Shares Life-Altering Encounter With Impaired Driver

RALEIGH – Stephanie Ronan’s life changed forever when an impaired driver traveling 55 mph hit her head on as she was traveling home from a friend’s house in the eastern North Carolina town of Wilson. “The next thing I remember is waking up in the ICU. I...
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

Stranger Things: Visit the spooky real-life 'Mirkwood' in Durham - and other real spots from the show

Durham, N.C. — Did you know many of the spooky locations of major events in Stranger Things are based on real-life places right here in the Triangle?. Ahead of the rest of Season 4 being released on Netflix next weekend, you can visit the eerie crossroads of Kerley and Cornwallis in Durham – a heavily-wooded intersection near Duke Forest, which is the exact spot known as Mirkwood in the show, where Will Byers is first chased by the demogorgon before vanishing into the Upside Down.
DURHAM, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
572
Followers
267
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy