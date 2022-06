Anger Outlets Memphis continues its commitment to investing in the local community with the launch of the 2022 TangerKIDS Grants Program. Applications are now open for this year’s grants, with program updates that further incorporate the company’s Mission, Vision and Values. Tanger Outlets invites teachers and other education leaders to identify and apply for grants meeting their school’s specific needs as they work to create a more productive and inclusive learning environment.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO