Movies in the Park

Juneteenth is finally a recognized holiday. Seeing movies pop up about the celebration is so heartwarming, and “Block Party: a Juneteenth Comedy” does a good job of sharing that feeling. “Block Party” follows Keke McQueen after she comes home to Grand Rapids, finally graduating from Harvard. Keke’s grandmother...
ROTHBURY, MI -- The massive disco ball was impossible to miss, as a crane held it over the top of Ranch Arena Saturday evening as The String Cheese Incident played its last set of the weekend. On top of a giant disco ball, large balloons that resembled stars and other...
'The Day The Music Died' is all about Don McLean's 1971 song 'American Pie', so I guess you know where this is going. From Adam Herz, the screenwriter for the movie 'American Pie' which was about his high school days in East Grand Rapids, to Rob Bliss' famed 'lip dub' video done to a live version of the Don McLean classic, GR seems to be forever attached to the song about levees and Chevys.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Beginning in 2021, two teenagers set out to create something truly special that they would ultimately have to destroy a year later. Kouper and Hudson are best friends and self-described military history buffs who spent an entire year creating a WWII era bunker not far from the North Country Trail in Kent County.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — If you’re thinking about adopting a dog, you can meet some in person at a fundraiser in Sparta Saturday. The first-ever doggie-palooza begins at noon. It will be in the Sparta Town Square located at 201 East Division Street. It’ll be a day full...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s an international movement to crack down on waste inside hair salons. By joining the movement and becoming what’s called Waste Warriors, salon owners around the world are keeping people and the planet beautiful. Palace Flophouse in Grand Rapids is one of them.
KALAMAZOO, MI — A new cocktail lounge paying homage to pioneering Black mixologists and offering a unique twist on soul food classics is on its way to Kalamazoo. Dabney & Co. is slated to open later this summer at 344 N. Rose Street in the former home of Civil House Coffee at the northeast corner of West Kalamazoo Avenue and North Rose.
As the U.S. officially celebrates Juneteenth as a federal holiday, Black business leaders in Grand Rapids said they’re working to promote unity and understanding across the city. On Thursday, June 23 Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids hosted a Juneteenth encore event at Tashi's Place just outside the city's downtown. The...
ROTHBURY, MI -- Fireworks filled the sky above Ranch Arena as Griz performed in front of a sea of people Friday evening. Electric Forest music festival is in full swing after two jam-packed days of music, arts and entertainment. MLive captured dozens of photos from the concerts and more on day 2 of the four-day festival in rural West Michigan.
“Chef” LaKisha Harris has been serving up what she calls “Soul-Filled” food options for numerous years. Her business “Soul Filled Eatery” is located in Muskegon. LaKisha notes her tagline is “Food that is good to and for your soul.” She also has a big heart for her community which she serves with love.
Wiz Khalifa is coming to Grand Rapids this weekend to promote his cannabis brand. The rapper will make an appearance on Saturday, June 25, at the Gage Cannabis Grand Rapids location, 3075 Peregrine Drive NE, to launch Khalifa Kush for the Michigan market. Flint-based DJ KeyMitch said in a tweet...
ROTHBURY, MI – Love is in the air at Electric Forest. While most come to the four-day festival for the music and camaraderie, some come to celebrate their love and say “I do” – officially or unofficially – with an Electric Forest wedding. In the...
There's no mistaking where Leigh Kakaty still calls home. After nearly 8 months of no touring, Pop Evil got back on the road, officially opening the Vortex Tour in their home town of Grand Rapids, MI. During the Rock The Lot Concert at The Intersection, Kakaty set up a couple...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A footwear company plans to relocate its headquarters from Portland, Oregon, to Grand Rapids, a move that’s expected to create up to 61 new jobs and a $1.5 million capital investment. HOLO Footwear, which is minority-owned and describes itself as a sustainable outdoor footwear...
Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage. It's all part of a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. Hospitals routinely prick the heels of newborns to draw blood to check for more than 50 rare diseases.
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes was among five Michigan organizations to win grant money from No Kid Hungry. The Kalamazoo-based food bank won the grant funds to help feed students this summer and throughout the upcoming school year, according to a press release from No Kid Hungry, a national nonprofit working to end child hunger in America.
MUSKEGON, MI - Offering tasty appetizers, hearty salads, savory fresh burgers and classic drinks, 46 Bar is a favorite spot in Muskegon. The bar first opened in 1941 at 3015 E. Apple Ave.. In 2008, it was taken over by Bryan and Janet Morris. Since then, the venue has succeeded...
