Movies in the Park

'The Day The Music Died' is all about Don McLean's 1971 song 'American Pie', so I guess you know where this is going. From Adam Herz, the screenwriter for the movie 'American Pie' which was about his high school days in East Grand Rapids, to Rob Bliss' famed 'lip dub' video done to a live version of the Don McLean classic, GR seems to be forever attached to the song about levees and Chevys.

