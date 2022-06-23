Beer City USA

Consumers Energy will be one of the first utilities in the nation generating power without the use of coal. Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan was approved in 2019. At the top of the list, to go coal free by the year 2025. The Jackson-based utility will be one the first in the country meeting that goal. It will stop burning coal 15-years faster than initially anticipated after the Michigan Public Service Commission provided regulatory approval.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO