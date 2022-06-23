Beer City USA

As the U.S. officially celebrates Juneteenth as a federal holiday, Black business leaders in Grand Rapids said they’re working to promote unity and understanding across the city. On Thursday, June 23 Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids hosted a Juneteenth encore event at Tashi's Place just outside the city's downtown. The...
“Chef” LaKisha Harris has been serving up what she calls “Soul-Filled” food options for numerous years. Her business “Soul Filled Eatery” is located in Muskegon. LaKisha notes her tagline is “Food that is good to and for your soul.” She also has a big heart for her community which she serves with love.
Consumers Energy will be one of the first utilities in the nation generating power without the use of coal. Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan was approved in 2019. At the top of the list, to go coal free by the year 2025. The Jackson-based utility will be one the first in the country meeting that goal. It will stop burning coal 15-years faster than initially anticipated after the Michigan Public Service Commission provided regulatory approval.
