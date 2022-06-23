ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I bought FedEx as a trade and may turn it into an investment, says Josh Brown

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown weighs in on...

www.cnbc.com

u.today

Billionaire Seth Klarman Predicts Crypto Buyers Will End Up in Tears

Hedge fund manager Seth Klarman is among those billionaires who are highly skeptical of cryptocurrencies. The head of the Boston-based Baupost Group predicts that crypto investors may end up in tears, Business Insider reports. Klarman, whose net worth is estimated to be $1.2 billion, believes that crypto is pointless. The...
STOCKS
CNBC

Dow futures gain as stocks try to keep comeback from bear market lows going

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday morning following a major rebound last week from this year's steep declines. Despite the bounce, Wall Street is preparing to wrap up the worst first half for stocks in decades. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.3%, or 113 points. S&P 500 futures gained...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Investment#Wealth Management#Ups#Cnbc#The Halftime Report
Kiplinger

Dividend Stocks Are Paying Off for Income Investors

When the stock market hits a rough patch, it can pay to hide out in dividend stocks. Those cash payouts to shareholders are akin to a vaccine or an underground war bunker. They may not shield you from all of the financial pain of a market in free fall due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates, but they will ensure that you'll survive the tumult.
STOCKS
moneytalksnews.com

The Ultimate Guide to Series I Bonds and Guaranteed Returns

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on My Stock Market Basics. Series I savings bonds, or I bonds, are by far the best opportunity in investing right now. Where else are you going to get a guaranteed return of 7% to 10% a year along with protection from both inflation and a stock market crash?
MARKETS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

JP Morgan Sees Portfolio Rebalancing Lifting U.S. Stocks 7% Next Week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. equities could see a 7% move up next week as investors rebalance their portfolios after a brutal first half of the year, J.P. Morgan's chief global markets strategist, Marko Kolanovic, said on Friday. Next week marks the end of the month, second quarter and first...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

LTL steals the FedEx quarterly show

Amid all the talk of planes and parcels, it’s easy to forget that FedEx Corp.’s LTL business, once the company’s problem child, has become the golden child. A business unit that accounts for about 10% of FedEx’s (NYSE: FDX) fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter revenue will never be the tail that wags the $92 billion annual revenue dog. Yet there is no denying that FedEx Freight was the star of the company’s latest quarterly show. Operating income more than doubled year-over-year to $602 million, exceeding analysts’ most optimistic estimates. Operating margin rose year-over-year by 570 basis points to 21.8%. Revenue jumped 23.3% to $2.7 billion. Daily tonnage declined 5% year-over-year in line with the general trend of lighter-weighted shipments.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

JPMorgan says markets could jump 7% next week

JPMorgan expects next week to be big for the markets. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Amy Raskin, Degas Wright, Stephen Weiss, Jon Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

No economic ‘hurricane’ on horizon, XPO executives say

Top XPO Logistics Inc. executives have been telling investors over the past few weeks that they don’t share concerns that an economic “hurricane” is about to hit the U.S., saying they haven’t seen a dramatic decline in demand for the company’s services. The XPO (NYSE:...
ENVIRONMENT
Kiplinger

Smart Investing in a Bear Market

The bear that's been lurking on Wall Street all spring finally stepped out of the shadows on June 13, taking hold of what is now officially a bear market. The S&P 500 dropped nearly 4% in a day, erasing $1.28 trillion in a single trading session. Since its record high...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Move on from DigitalBridge

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Pioneer Natural Resources Co: "It's going to make a ton of money. ... I like Pioneer." DigitalBridge Group Inc: "I say ... let's...
STOCKS
pymnts

Another Firm Cuts Withdrawals, Highlighting Crypto Lending’s Dangers

Despite receiving a $500 million backstop line of credit on June 21, teetering crypto broker Voyager Digital announced today that it was cutting its daily withdrawal limit to $10,000 from $25,000. Voyager has been in trouble since it revealed exposure to potentially insolvent crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which...
MARKETS

