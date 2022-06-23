I bought FedEx as a trade and may turn it into an investment, says Josh Brown

Amid all the talk of planes and parcels, it’s easy to forget that FedEx Corp.’s LTL business, once the company’s problem child, has become the golden child. A business unit that accounts for about 10% of FedEx’s (NYSE: FDX) fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter revenue will never be the tail that wags the $92 billion annual revenue dog. Yet there is no denying that FedEx Freight was the star of the company’s latest quarterly show. Operating income more than doubled year-over-year to $602 million, exceeding analysts’ most optimistic estimates. Operating margin rose year-over-year by 570 basis points to 21.8%. Revenue jumped 23.3% to $2.7 billion. Daily tonnage declined 5% year-over-year in line with the general trend of lighter-weighted shipments.

