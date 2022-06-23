Multiple car fire in St. Vincent Hospital garage temporarily closed hospital entrance

The man who was electrocuted to death last Thursday while trying to remove an antenna from a Danforth Street home in Taunton has been identified by officials. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the preliminary investigation into a Taunton fatality last Thursday morning suggests that an accidental electrical event claimed the life of 58-year-old Michael Messina, of North Easton and ignited a fire at an apartment building, said Taunton Fire Chief Timothy J. Bradshaw, Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO