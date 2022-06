The Ole Miss Rebels swept the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 NCAA Men’s College World Series to win their first national baseball title. The Rebels scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning to win the title 4-2. Mississippi was the last team to get into the NCAA baseball tournament and was the last team standing. They are the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference and the third straight. The trophy will stay in the Magnolia State for another year as Mississippi State won last year.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO