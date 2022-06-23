JPMorgan forecasts S&P could end year at 4,800

Bitcoin and Ethereum spiked Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 5.2% to $929.8 billion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Storj (STORJ) +49.6% $0.93. THORChain (RUNE) +22.7% $2.17. Polygon (MATIC) +22.6% $0.56. Why It Matters: Cryptocurrencies...
Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Before you get caught up in the Great Resignation and quit your job, you may want to think twice, said personal finance expert and best-selling author Suze Orman. 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in April, and job openings hit 11.9 million, according to the latest data available from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods would like the U.S. government to help incentivize some of the clean energy innovations his company is developing, like biofuels and direct air capture of carbon dioxide. In an interview with CNBC's David Faber, the leader of one of the largest oil and gas companies...
His name is Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and chief investment strategist of global asset manager GMO. He built his legendary reputation by successfully identifying all of the major asset bubbles since the 1980s. In a recent CNBC interview, Grantham warned that the recent tech stock collapse looks eerily similar to what...
New research suggests that the middle class is being hit harder by inflation than the very rich — or the very poor. If you've spent any time browsing for cars or even just filling up your gas tank, you'll have a good idea why this is so. Far from...
Several major investment banks are predicting that the U.S. will enter a recession sometime this year. This month the Federal Reserve announced its highest interest rate hike in decades in an effort to control inflation. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Emily McCormick joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss the latest on the economy.
Investors know before they put any money into the stock market: the value of any individual company or stock isn’t guaranteed to last. Your investments in the market can increase in value, but they can also decrease. While a full stock market crash may happen rarely, what happens if a stock price goes to zero for one specific company?
(Thursday Market Open) Equity index futures are higher ahead of another day of congressional testimony from Fed chairman Jerome Powell as he moves from the Senate Banking Committee to the House Financial Services Committee. Potential Market Movers. While Mr. Powell told the Senate yesterday that a recession was possible, he...
The sinking of Bitcoin prices continues Tuesday, with the cryptocurrency falling below $20,000 again, marking another correction in the space. In January, Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 for the first time since 2020, but since has rallied only to be torpedoed again over the last few weeks. At the beginning of...
Although the US stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
