The salmonfly emergence on some rivers of the West is among the most famous and most anticipated hatches in the country. If your first thought upon seeing this image is of prehistoric monsters, you aren't too far off the mark. Nearly 250 million years ago this fellow's ancestors, bearing mugs not all that dissimilar, lumbered from the water and onto the land in much the same way as this salmonfly nymph did. The next step was the same, too—splitting open the nymphal encasement to free the winged adult inside. Sorry to say, the emerging adult then or now would be no more likely than this youngster to win a beauty contest. At least not if humans were judging. Fish, on the other hand, might have a different take on the matter.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO