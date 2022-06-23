Alexander Was a Star from the Beginning

Durham, N.C. — Did you know many of the spooky locations of major events in Stranger Things are based on real-life places right here in the Triangle?. Ahead of the rest of Season 4 being released on Netflix next weekend, you can visit the eerie crossroads of Kerley and Cornwallis in Durham – a heavily-wooded intersection near Duke Forest, which is the exact spot known as Mirkwood in the show, where Will Byers is first chased by the demogorgon before vanishing into the Upside Down.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO