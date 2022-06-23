ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Clinical genomics testing: mainstreaming and globalising

By Alisdair McNeill
Nature.com
 5 days ago

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â pages 747"“748 (2022)Cite this article. In many countries, the practice of Clinical Genetics is changing, with genomic testing being incorporated into mainstream clinics and managed by non-genetics specialists. Of course this represents a paradigm shift, with extensive educational and service development needs. Slomp et...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular insights into intra-complex signal transmission during stressosome activation

The stressosome is a pseudo-icosahedral megadalton bacterial stress-sensing protein complex consisting of several copies of two STAS-domain proteins, RsbR and RsbS, and the kinase RsbT. Upon perception of environmental stress multiple copies of RsbT are released from the surface of the stressosome. Free RsbT activates downstream proteins to elicit a global cellular response, such as the activation of the general stress response in Gram-positive bacteria. The molecular events triggering RsbT release from the stressosome surface remain poorly understood. Here we present the map of Listeria innocua RsbR1/RsbS complex at resolutions of 3.45"‰Ã… for the STAS domain core in icosahedral symmetry and of 3.87"‰Ã… for the STAS domain and N-terminal sensors in D2 symmetry, respectively. The structure reveals a conformational change in the STAS domain linked to phosphorylation in RsbR. Docking studies indicate that allosteric RsbT binding to the conformationally flexible N-terminal sensor domain of RsbR affects the affinity of RsbS towards RsbT. Our results bring to focus the molecular events within the stressosome complex and further our understanding of this ubiquitous signaling hub.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The genetic and evolutionary determinants of COVID-19 susceptibility

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Devastating pandemics, such as that due to COVID-19, can provide strong testimony to our knowledge of the genetic and evolutionary determinants of infectious disease susceptibility and severity. One of the most remarkable aspects of such outbreaks is the stunning interindividual variability observed in the course of infection. In recent decades, enormous progress has been made in the field of the human genetics of infectious diseases, and an increasing number of human genetic factors have been reported to explain, to a great extent, the observed variability for a large number of infectious agents. However, our understanding of the cellular, molecular, and immunological mechanisms underlying such disparities between individuals and ethnic groups, remains very limited. Here, we discuss recent findings relating to human genetic predisposition to infectious disease, from an immunological or population genetic perspective, and show how these and other innovative approaches have been applied to deciphering the genetic basis of human susceptibility to COVID-19 and the severity of this disease. From an evolutionary perspective, we show how past demographic and selection events characterizing the history of our species, including admixture with archaic humans, such as Neanderthals, facilitated modern human adaptation to the threats imposed by ancient pathogens. In the context of emerging infectious diseases, these past episodes of genetic adaptation may contribute to some of the observed population differences in the outcome of SARS-CoV-2 infection and the severity of COVID-19 illness.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cost of stay and characteristics of patients with stroke and delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons

JoaquÃn CayÃ³n-de las CuevasÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1027-97178,9,. Delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons (bed-blocking) is characteristic of pathologies associated with ageing, loss of functional capacity and dependence such as stroke. The aims of this study were to describe the costs and characteristics of cases of patients with stroke and delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons (bed-blocking) compared with cases of bed-blocking (BB) for other reasons and to assess the relationship between the length of total stay (LOS) with patient characteristics and the context of care. A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted at a high complexity public hospital in Northern Spain (2007"“2015). 443 stroke patients presented with BB. Delayed discharge increased LOS by approximately one week. The median age was 79.7Â years, significantly higher than in cases of BB for other reasons. Patients with stroke and BB are usually older patients, however, when younger patients are affected, their length of stay is longer in relation to the sudden onset of the problem and the lack of adequate functional recovery resources or residential facilities for intermediate care.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Clinical Research#Genomics#Genetic Analysis#Genomic Testing#Clinical Genetics
Nature.com

Emergence of a mutation in the nucleocapsid gene of SARS-CoV-2 interferes with PCR detection in Canada

The emergence of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was met with rapid development of robust molecular-based detection assays. Many SARS-CoV-2 molecular tests target multiple genetic regions of the virus to maximize detection and protect against diagnostic escape. Despite the relatively moderate mutational rate of SARS-CoV-2, numerous mutations with known negative impact on diagnostic assays have been identified. In early 2021, we identified four samples positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a nucleocapsid (N) gene drop out on Cepheid XpertÂ® Xpress SARS-CoV-2 assay. Sequencing revealed a single common mutation in the N gene C29200T. Spatiotemporal analysis showed that the mutation was found in at least six different Canadian provinces from May 2020 until May 2021. Phylogenetic analysis showed that this mutation arose multiple times in Canadian samples and is present in six different variants of interest and of concern. The Cepheid testing platform is commonly used in Canada including in remote regions. As such, the existence of N gene mutation dropouts required further investigation. While commercial SARS-CoV-2 molecular detection assays have contributed immensely to the response effort, many vendors are reluctant to make primer/probe sequences publicly available. Proprietary primer/probe sequences create diagnostic 'blind spots' for global SARS-CoV-2 sequence monitoring and limits the ability to detect and track the presence and prevalence of diagnostic escape mutations. We hope that our industry partners will seriously consider making primer/probe sequences available, so that diagnostic escape mutants can be identified promptly and responded to appropriately to maintain diagnostic accuracy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An anti-obesity drug from the diabetes toolbox

In a phase 3 study, the diabetes drug tirzepatide brought about substantial and sustained weight reduction in adults with obesity. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Obesity affects approximately 650 million adults worldwide. Due to the complex underlying metabolic perturbations, diet and lifestyle approaches...
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Effects of human mobility and behavior on disease transmission in a COVID-19 mathematical model

Human interactions and perceptions about health risk are essential to understand the evolution over the course of a pandemic. We present a Susceptible-Exposed-Asymptomatic-Infectious-Recovered-Susceptible mathematical model with quarantine and social-distance-dependent transmission rates, to study COVID-19 dynamics. Human activities are split across different location settings: home, work, school, and elsewhere. Individuals move from home to the other locations at rates dependent on their epidemiological conditions and maintain a social distancing behavior, which varies with their location. We perform simulations and analyze how distinct social behaviors and restrictive measures affect the dynamic of the disease within a population. The model proposed in this study revealed that the main focus on the transmission of COVID-19 is attributed to the "home" location setting, which is understood as family gatherings including relatives and close friends. Limiting encounters at work, school and other locations will only be effective if COVID-19 restrictions occur simultaneously at all those locations and/or contact tracing or social distancing measures are effectively and strictly implemented, especially at the home setting.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pandemic-proof recruitment and engagement in a fully decentralized trial in atrial fibrillation patients (DeTAP)

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic curtailed clinical trial activity. Decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) can expand trial access and reduce exposure risk but their feasibility remains uncertain. We evaluated DCT feasibility for atrial fibrillation (AF) patients on oral anticoagulation (OAC). DeTAP (Decentralized Trial in Afib Patients, NCT04471623) was a 6-month, single-arm, 100% virtual study of 100 AF patients on OAC aged >55 years, recruited traditionally and through social media. Participants enrolled and participated virtually using a mobile application and remote blood pressure (BP) and six-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors. Four engagement-based primary endpoints included changes in pre- versus end-of-study OAC adherence (OACA), and % completion of televisits, surveys, and ECG and BP measurements. Secondary endpoints included survey-based nuisance bleeding and patient feedback. 100 subjects (mean age 70 years, 44% women, 90% White) were recruited in 28 days (traditional: 6 pts; social media: 94 pts in 12 days with >300 waitlisted). Study engagement was high: 91% televisits, 85% surveys, and 99% ECG and 99% BP measurement completion. OACA was unchanged at 6 months (baseline: 97"‰Â±"‰9%, 6 months: 96"‰Â±"‰15%, p"‰="‰0.39). In patients with low baseline OACA (<90%), there was significant 6-month improvement (85"‰Â±"‰16% to 96"‰Â±"‰6%, p"‰<"‰0.01). 86% of respondents (69/80) expressed willingness to continue in a longer trial. The DeTAP study demonstrated rapid recruitment, high engagement, and physiologic reporting via the integration of digital technologies and dedicated study coordination. These findings may inform DCT designs for future cardiovascular trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Brazil
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genome-scale single-cell CRISPR screens

Single-cell CRISPR screens, such as Perturb-seq, provide pooled information on genetic perturbations and associated multivariate phenotypic changes in individual cells and, therefore, are promising tools for genotype"“phenotype mapping. However, such screens have been restricted to at most a few hundred pre-selected genes or phenotypes of interest. Here, Replogle et al. expand a CRISPR interference-based Perturb-seq platform to the genome scale and analyse transcriptional phenotypes to resolve gene functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
Nature.com

Fast-evolving COVID variants complicate vaccine updates

COVID-19 vaccines are due for an upgrade, scientists say, but emerging variants and fickle immune reactions mean it’s not clear what new jabs should look like. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries brace for another Omicron wave driven by the variants BA.4 and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Are guidelines a useful tool for improving outcomes in neurology?

A growing number of clinical practice guidelines are being developed for neurological diseases, and they have the potential to benefit patients, clinicians, policymakers and payers. However, the effectiveness of these guidelines has not been evaluated, so we do not yet know whether they improve patient outcomes in a real-world setting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Extrathymic Aire primes Candida-specific T17 cells

Thymic expression of the transcriptional regulator Aire is critical for enforcing central immune tolerance1. However, the immunological functions of extrathymic Aire-expressing cells (eTACs) remain incompletely understood. AIRE deficiency causes multi-organ autoimmunity and chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis (CMC), a condition characterized by severe, recurrent mucosal, but not systemic, infections by the commensal fungus Candida albicans, typically affecting the mouth and esophagus1. In this issue of Nature Immunology, DobeÅ¡ et al.2 demonstrate that a population of mouse MHCII+Rorc+Aire+ cells that share characteristics with type 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) can internalize and present C. albicans and prime the generation of Candida-specific TH17 cells, which can contribute to protective IL-17-dependent antifungal defence at mucosal barriers3,4. In this paper, mice with Aire deletion restricted to extrathymic Rorc-expressing cells exhibited reduced numbers of Candida-specific TH17 cells, associated with increased fungal proliferation in kidney and mucosal tissues when challenged in recall models of systemic and mucosal candidiasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Three families of Asgard archaeal viruses identified in metagenome-assembled genomes

Asgardarchaeota harbour many eukaryotic signature proteins and are widely considered to represent the closest archaeal relatives of eukaryotes. Whether similarities between Asgard archaea and eukaryotes extend to their viromes remains unknown. Here we present 20"‰metagenome-assembled genomes of Asgardarchaeota from deep-sea sediments of the basin off the Shimokita Peninsula, Japan. By combining a CRISPR spacer search of metagenomic sequences with phylogenomic analysis, we identify three family-level groups of viruses associated with Asgard archaea. The first group, verdandiviruses, includes tailed viruses of the class Caudoviricetes (realm Duplodnaviria); the second, skuldviruses, consists of viruses with predicted icosahedral capsids of the realm Varidnaviria; and the third group, wyrdviruses, is related to spindle-shaped viruses previously identified in other archaea. More than 90% of the proteins encoded by these viruses of Asgard archaea show no sequence similarity to proteins encoded by other known viruses. Nevertheless, all three proposed families consist of viruses typical of prokaryotes, providing no indication of specific evolutionary relationships between viruses infecting Asgard archaea and eukaryotes. Verdandiviruses and skuldviruses are likely to be lytic, whereas wyrdviruses potentially establish chronic infection and are released without host cell lysis. All three groups of viruses are predicted to play important roles in controlling Asgard archaea populations in deep-sea ecosystems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acute kidney injury secondary to urinary tract infection in kidney transplant recipients

Acute kidney injury (AKI) in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) is a common, yet poorly investigated, complication of urinary tract infections (UTI) and urosepsis. A retrospective comparative analysis was performed, recruiting 101 KTRs with urosepsis, 100 KTRs with UTI, and 100 KTRs without history of UTI or sepsis. The incidences of AKI in the urosepsis and UTI groups were 75.2% and 41%, respectively. The urosepsis group has also presented with a significantly higher prevalence of AKI stage 2 and 3 than the UTI group. The rates of recovery from AKI stages 1, 2 and 3, were 75,6%, 55% and 26.1%, respectively. Factors independently associated with renal recovery from AKI were: AKI severity grade (AKI stage 2 with OR = 0.25 and AKI stage 3 with OR = 0.1), transfusion of red blood cells (RBC) (OR = 0.22), and the use of steroid bolus in the acute phase of treatment (OR = 4). The septic status (urosepsis vs UTI) did not influence the rates of renal recovery from AKI after adjustment for the remaining variables. The dominant cause of RBC transfusions in the whole population was upper GI-bleeding. In multivariable analyses, the occurrence of AKI was also independently associated with a greater decline of eGFR at 1-year post-discharge and with a greater risk of graft loss. In KTRs with both urosepsis and UTI, the occurrence of AKI portends poor transplantation outcomes. The local transfusion policy, modulation of immunosuppression and stress ulcer prophylaxis (which is not routinely administered in KTRs) in the acute setting may be modifiable factors that significantly impact long-term transplantation outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increased MIB-1 expression in salivary gland pleomorphic adenoma that recurs and undergoes malignant transformation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13082-8, published online 30 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Jaana HagstrÃ¶m. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Pathology, HUSLAB, Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, PO Box 21, 00014, Helsinki, Finland. Research Programs Unit,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuroimaging and cognitive correlates of retinal Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) measures at late middle age in a twin sample

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13662-8, published online 10 June 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) project grant (application ID 1063608). This project received seed funding from a Pfizer Neuroscience Research Grant (2011) (application ID WS1931543). Chris...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Why public engagement is important for neuroscientists

What's the point of public engagement? Why can't we just be neuroscience researchers? In this Comment I will argue that communicating our science is a key aspect of being a neuroscientist and that our science can be enriched by this. Public interest in science is the reason that Albermarle Street...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dicer deficiency impairs proliferation but potentiates anti-tumoral effect of macrophages in glioblastoma

Glioblastoma is a lethal primary brain tumor with abundant immune-suppressive glioblastoma-associated macrophage (GAM) infiltration. Skewing immune suppressive GAMs towards an immune-activating phenotype represents a promising immunotherapeutic strategy against glioblastoma. Herein, we reported that genetic deletion of miRNA-processing enzyme Dicer in macrophages inhibited the growth of GL261 murine glioblastoma xenografts and prolonged survival of tumor-bearing mice. Single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) of the tumor-infiltrating immune cells revealed that Dicer deletion in macrophages reduced the proportion of cell-cycling GAM cluster and reprogramed the remaining GAMs towards a proinflammatory activation state (enhanced phagocytotic and IFN-producing signature). Dicer-deficient GAMs showed reduced level of cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK1 and CDK2) and increased expression of CDK inhibitor p27 Kip1, thus manifesting impaired proliferation. Dicer knockout enhanced phagocytotic activity of GAMs to eliminate GL261 tumor cells. Increased proinflammatory GAM clusters in macrophage Dicer-deficient mice actively interacted with tumor-infiltrating T cells and NK cells through TNF paracrine signaling to create a pro-inflammatory immune microenvironment for tumor cell elimination. Our work identifies the role of Dicer deletion in macrophages in generating an immune-activating microenvironment, which could be further developed as a potential immunotherapeutic strategy against glioblastoma.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy