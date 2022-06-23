Live stream: 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

McLaren is able to make better investments into facilities that will benefit its Formula 1 team as a result of its entry into electric racing series. McLaren will take over the existing Mercedes Formula E entry for the series’ third generation ruleset, to go alongside its existing team that competes in Extreme E. The have now been collectively branded as Neom McLaren Electric Racing after a partnership with the Saudi Arabian region, and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says it allows the team to get a better return on investments that can impact the F1 team.

