ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Live stream: 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodwood’s annual Festival of Speed is underway on the grounds of the Goodwood...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

Photo gallery: Goodwood Festival of Speed

As the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed carries on through the weekend, Vintage Motorsport magazine’s UK contributor, Roger Dixon, shared a few of the sights from the summer motoring festival in West Sussex. Look for a full write-up in an upcoming issue of Vintage Motorsport. View the gallery at...
SPORTS
racer.com

Grala grabs TA pole at Mid-Ohio on debut

Practice and qualifying are complete for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Saturday. Friday’s qualifying session saw Kaz Grala earn the Motul Pole Award in his series debut, setting a new track record in his No. 2 Technique Chassis/STEEL-IT/Weaver Dodge Challenger with a blistering lap time of 1m20.198s, more than a second over Trans Am’s previous track record.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Mud master Rovanpera extends WRC Safari Rally Kenya lead

Kalle Rovanpera stretched his Safari Rally Kenya lead to more than half a minute on Saturday afternoon as wet weather conditions spiced up the penultimate leg. On a day which troubled more of the FIA World Rally Championship’s leading drivers, Rovanpera overcame sickness worries to increase his advantage and head a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 quartet, with Elfyn Evans his nearest chaser.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Stream#West Sussex#The Goodwood House#Goodwood Road Racing
racer.com

Electric racing efforts helping Mclaren in F1

McLaren is able to make better investments into facilities that will benefit its Formula 1 team as a result of its entry into electric racing series. McLaren will take over the existing Mercedes Formula E entry for the series’ third generation ruleset, to go alongside its existing team that competes in Extreme E. The have now been collectively branded as Neom McLaren Electric Racing after a partnership with the Saudi Arabian region, and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says it allows the team to get a better return on investments that can impact the F1 team.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Merrill goes two-in-a-row in TA2 at Mid-Ohio

Thomas Merrill earned his second Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2 race win in a row at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, backing up his victory in the series’ last outing at Lime Rock Park. Merrill stalked polesitter Connor Mosack from the second position for much of the race, taking the lead with a great pass on lap 27. Merrill was able to survive a wild restart and the remaining green-flag laps before being declared the winner on pit road during the second black flag of the day.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Hyman sweeps FR Americas weekend at Mid-Ohio

In just eight races to date in the 2022 Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) season, Raoul Hyman has already claimed the top step of the podium five times. Driving the No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3 for TJ Speed Motorsports, Hyman has been flawless this weekend—leading practice and qualifying and pacing the field from lights to flag on the challenging Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Hughes, Ping score F4 wins at Mid-Ohio

Lochie Hughes scored his second Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) win of the season, driving the No. 6 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / Pelican Ligier JS F4 to victory lane in race two on Sunday morning. The native of Australia’s Gold Coast steadily drove through the field after rolling off sixth for the 25-minute contest.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy