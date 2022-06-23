ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Keating, MacNeil ride Le Mans momentum to Watkins Glen

By Richard S. James
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo drivers in Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen are coming into the race on a high from podium finishes in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ben Keating and Cooper MacNeil finished first and second, respectively, in the GTE-AM class in the granddaddy of endurance races two weekends ago,...

Meyer Shank continues Watkins Glen form, takes record Six Hour pole

Tom Blomqvist, who has topped the time sheets in every session, set a new qualifying record as the Acuras filled the front row for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen. Blomqvist turned a 1m29.580s around the 3.4-mile, 11-turn Watkins Glen International circuit for an average speed of 136.64mph to take the pole for Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian and claim the 350 championship points. The time was quicker than his teammate’s track record from 2019, when Oliver Jarvis set a 1m29.639s lap for Mazda.
MOTORSPORTS
Morris takes second F4 win of 2022 at Mid-Ohio

Bryson Morris scored his second win of the 2022 Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) season in Race 1 of the weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Racing the No. 39 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4, Morris took the lead entering Turn 1 on the first lap and never looked back.
MOTORSPORTS
Mud master Rovanpera extends WRC Safari Rally Kenya lead

Kalle Rovanpera stretched his Safari Rally Kenya lead to more than half a minute on Saturday afternoon as wet weather conditions spiced up the penultimate leg. On a day which troubled more of the FIA World Rally Championship’s leading drivers, Rovanpera overcame sickness worries to increase his advantage and head a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 quartet, with Elfyn Evans his nearest chaser.
MOTORSPORTS
Robin Shute Wins 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has changed a few times since it began back in 1916. What started as a showcase of what cars can do slowly morphed into the most unique USAC IndyCar race of the season. Then, it became the most prestigious single stage rally in the world, one won first by Group B monsters and then by specials built in their style long after the class ended. In the past two decades, gradual paving slowly removed dirt from the equation entirely. That led to an era of closed-fender specials of both electric and gas-powered varieties, most notably including the Volkswagen I.D. R that set the course record back in 2018. While some elements of each of those eras still make up the hill climb's massive and eclectic field, the fastest cars in the field are currently privately-built, sports car-like specials.
MOTORSPORTS
Acuras set pace in IMSA practice 2 at Watkins Glen

Tom Blomqvist once again put the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura on top of the time sheets in the second practice session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportScar Championship’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen. Blomqvist’s pace, a 1m29.581s lap (136.64mph) was faster than his teammate Oliver Jarvis’s track-record pole time set last year in the Mazda.
MOTORSPORTS
JDC-Miller confirmed as first Porsche 963 customer team

John Church, John Miller, and the Minnesota-based JDC-Miller Motorsports team have become the first customer team to purchase one of Porsche’s new-for-2023 963 GTP cars to campaign in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. A second customer team will be announced in the coming weeks. Winners of the 12 Hours...
MINNESOTA STATE
Auberlen slices to Watkins Glen victory with Machavern

A conservative approach wasn’t paying off this year for Bill Auberlen and Turner Motorsport. The most successful driver in American sports car history entered the 2022 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season determined to focus on consistency rather than outright speed in the pursuit of the Grand Sport (GS) class championship.
MOTORSPORTS
Mosack powers to TA2 pole at Mid-Ohio

Practice and qualifying are in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Connor Mosack in the No. 28 High Point University/Nic Tailor/SLR-M1 Racecars Camaro had the fastest lap of the session with 1m24.373s, earning him his third Motul Pole Award of the year and setting a new track record for TA2.
MOTORSPORTS
Sonoma breakthrough in rearview mirror, Suarez looking ahead

Daniel Suarez is back to work at Nashville Superspeedway after having an extra week to celebrate his first NASCAR Cup Series win. Suarez has kept a business-as-usual approach to things since leaving Sonoma Raceway with the trophy but does admit a weight has been lifted from his shoulders. But as far as racing with his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team, it’s onto the next event. Suarez was 14th in practice Friday afternoon at Nashville and qualified fifth for the Ally 400.
NASHVILLE, TN
Brabham holds off Dyson for Mid-Ohio Trans Am win

Matthew Brabham earned his second Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli race win today at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, holding off his teammate Chris Dyson in the final lap to earn his first victory of the season and second in only three series starts. The win was hard fought, as Brabham battled the highly-competitive Kaz Grala and the always-fast Dyson to take the checkered flag.
MOTORSPORTS
Allgaier trounces Xfinity field in brutal Nashville heat

On a blindingly hot day at Nashville Superspeedway, Justin Allgaier fulfilled a dream in one of the best race cars he has ever had. Leading five times for 134 laps and sweeping the first two stages of Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250, Allgaier breezed to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at the 1.33-mile concrete track — his second of the season and the 18th of his career.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ty Gibbs powering forward in Xfinity Series

Ty Gibbs became the youngest driver to reach seven victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 19 years 5 months and 29 days when he took down Cup Series veteran Joey Logano at Richmond in April. He continues to power forward in the Xfinity Series, having won races on the intermediate Las Vegas oval and the Atlanta superspeedway in addition to Richmond’s short track. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has also managed to stay sharp and consistent and run up front most everywhere he and the No. 54 Monster Energy GR Supra have competed.
NFL
Motorsports
Sports
Force, Capps, Enders, Krawiec go No. 1 in Norwalk

Looking for his second-straight win this season, Funny Car’s Ron Capps put himself in a good position on Saturday at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, taking the No. 1 qualifier into race day at the 15th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro...
MOTORSPORTS
Stewart gets mad, then gets even with SRX win at South Boston

Mess with Tony Stewart at your peril. His fellow Camping World SRX Series drivers were taught that lesson, if they needed reminding, on Saturday night at Virginia’s 4/10-mile South Boston Speedway. Stewart — reigning series champion, as well as the co-founder of the six-race short track series for identically prepared race cars — dominated the final after clashing with Trans Am racer Ernie Francis Jr. in Heat 2, which was won by season-opening SRX winner Helio Castroneves after Greg Biffle won Heat 1.
MOTORSPORTS
'There was one clear option' JDC-Miller's Church says of becoming Porsche GTP customer

John Church and his JDC-Miller Motorsport team have never shied away from challenge. When DPi and LMP2 were running as a single class in 2017-18, the team brought its ORECA LMP2 car to go up against the factory DPi teams and punched well above its weight, even winning the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen in 2018. Four years later, the team is preparing to take on factory GTP powerhouses as the only customer team for Porsche’s 963 LMDh car.
MOTORSPORTS
Hyman sweeps FR Americas weekend at Mid-Ohio

In just eight races to date in the 2022 Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) season, Raoul Hyman has already claimed the top step of the podium five times. Driving the No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3 for TJ Speed Motorsports, Hyman has been flawless this weekend—leading practice and qualifying and pacing the field from lights to flag on the challenging Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
MOTORSPORTS
Newgarden chief mechanic Law headed to Porsche program

Travis Law, chief mechanic and crew leader on Josef Newgarden’s No.2 Team Penske Chevy, has received a major promotion and will shift into a new role of competition director within the Penske Porsche Motorsport sports car program at the end of the IndyCar season. A new crew chief for...
MOTORSPORTS
Pedersen soaks up first IndyCar test with JHR

Benjamin Pedersen’s first experience in an IndyCar filled the 22-year-old with immense confidence. With plans to graduate to the NTT IndyCar Series next year, the driver of the No. 24 Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports Indy Lights car loved everything about trading his Dallara IL15-AER for Juncos Hollinger Racing’s No. 77 Dallara DW12-Chevy at Sebring International Raceway’s short course on Monday.
MOTORSPORTS
Ganassi planning "status quo" for 2023

Chip Ganassi has an idea of what his four-car NTT IndyCar Series team will look like next season. With Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, reigning series champion Alex Palou, and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon all signed through 2023 at a minimum, the only question mark is seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who is completing the original two-year deal he signed with CGR.
MOTORSPORTS
Foyt to stick with three cars for Mid-Ohio

A.J. Foyt Racing will continue fielding its three-car team – for now. Despite rumors to the contrary, team president Larry Foyt confirmed in a text to RACER that the Nos. 4, 11, and 14 entries will be on track this weekend with drivers Dalton Kellett, Tatiana Calderon and Kyle Kirkwood at Mid-Ohio as the NTT IndyCar Series season crosses its halfway point.
MOTORSPORTS

