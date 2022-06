With the unheard-of victory of write-in candidate Sheryl Beckman Mednick in the June 16 Oceanside Sanitary District 7 election over her controversial opponent, Commissioner Ryan Hemsley, a new member of the board will bring a new set of values as well, according to those who know Beckman Mednick. “It was...

OCEANSIDE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO