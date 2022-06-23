ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Storm threat lingers in some areas, but calmer weather anticipated

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OI442_0gJy9qji00
Violent electrical storm at sunset, attacks the California Mojave Desert in 2015. | Photo courtesy of Jessie Eastland/Wikimedia Commons

Lightning continued to put on an aerial light show in parts of the Southland overnight and into the morning hours, but forecasters said generally calmer weather was on tap Thursday, following a volatile day that turned deadly when a 52-year-old woman was fatally struck by lightning in Pico Rivera.

According to the National Weather Service, a “slight chance” of thunderstorms will linger in the Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley Thursday afternoon.

“Otherwise, mostly clear skies can be expected today through Wednesday, except for some night and morning coastal low clouds and fog,” according to the NWS. “Continued inland heat is expected during the period, with slightly cooler temperatures at the coast.”

Temperatures will continue to be warm, at least away from the coast, with some areas seeing highs 4 to 10 degrees above normal. Some valley areas will reach the 90s, pushing 100, while coastal areas will be in the 70s and 80s, forecasters said.

All that follows Wednesday’s volatile weather, which took a tragic turn around 8:50 a.m. in Pico Rivera as a woman and her two dogs were fatally struck by lightning as they walked along the San Gabriel River near Mines and Rimbank avenues. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said all three died at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as Antonia Mendoza Chavez, 52, of Pico Rivera. An autopsy was pending, but authorities on the scene said her death was consistent with a lightning strike.

The woman’s landlord, Gloria Colocho, told reporters the dogs were named Chubby and Luna, and she said Chavez would walk them every morning. According to ABC7, video from Colocho’s home Nest camera showed Chavez walking in the area Wednesday morning.

“I called her and I texted her and she didn’t answer, and the message was not delivered to the cell phone,” Colocho told ABC7. “I called her and it went straight to voicemail, and from there, I had this feeling that it was her. I checked my camera … she left around 7:30 a.m. and I see her with her two dogs, and she left the house and she hasn’t come back at all.”

Following the woman’s death, the city of Pico Rivera instructed all of its city crews to work indoors for the rest of the day.

“Additionally, the city is sending out a notification to residents to provide them with a warning to be careful,” according to a statement from the city. “Today’s incident is a strong reminder that people and organizations must exercise extreme caution and stay indoors as much as possible during a thunderstorm. While lightning strikes are rare in Southern California, they occurred frequently overnight with over 3,700 lightning strikes recorded in the region.”

Wednesday’s storms also sparked some small fires and prompted beach closures in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and Long Beach due to lightning strikes.

There were scattered reports of power outages around the Southland on Wednesday morning as the isolated storms erupted.

Some rainfall records fell on Wednesday.

At Long Beach Airport, 0.11 inches of rain was recorded, breaking the record for the date of a trace set in 1967. In Lancaster, 0.51 inches of rain was recorded, setting the record. Previously, zero inches of rain was recorded. At Palmdale Airport, 0.3 inches of rain was recorded, setting the record. The previous record was zero inches.

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

More moisture returns Monday

Triple-digit heat has dominated the Coachella Valley today, with warm temperatures felt for areas west as well. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through Monday at 8 p.m. due to above normal temperatures across areas that typically stay clear of temperatures quite this warm this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
foxla.com

LA heat wave: Here's how hot it's going to get

LOS ANGELES - Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland Sunday and Monday, prompting forecasters to issue heat advisories. The advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
City
Newport Beach, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Pico Rivera, CA
HeySoCal

Caltrans delays 5-day closure of 210 Freeway in Irwindale

A planned five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Irwindale that had been scheduled for mid-July has been pushed back by a week, Caltrans announced Monday. The closure of the westbound freeway between Irwindale Avenue to the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway — with traffic re-routed onto the eastbound side of the road — had been scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. July 13 and continue through 4 a.m. July 19. But Caltrans announced Monday the schedule has been pushed back, with the closure now beginning at 10 p.m. July 20 and continuing through 4 a.m. July 26.
HeySoCal

Brush fire leads to evacuation of Hansen Dam Aquatic Center

A brush fire scorched more than 10 acres Friday and caused firefighters to evacuate the Hansen Dam Aquatic Center in Lakeview Terrace. The fire was first reported to be burning in about a half-acre of brush near 12001 Montague St. just after 3:15 p.m., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Thunderstorm Cells Pound Mountains Around Banning Pass, Coachella Valley

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Thunderstorm cells dumped heavy rain in parts of the. San Bernardino National Forest today and caused roadway flooding in the San. Gorgonio Pass and east of the Coachella Valley, while lightning strikes caused. damage in at least one location, amid the first monsoonal activity of summer.
BANNING, CA
foxla.com

Union Fire: Crews make progress on Riverside Co. blaze, evacuations lifted

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Firefighters are making progress on a fire that broke out near a residential community in the Riverside area Saturday evening. Mandatory evacuations were temporarily in place as crews battled the blaze and were later lifted. Initial reports of a fire came just before 4 p.m. Saturday, near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Long Beach Airport#Southland#Rimbank
HeySoCal

LA County sees rise in COVID hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Los Angeles County increased by 21 people to 762, according to the latest state data. Of those patients, 76 were being treated in intensive care, up to nine from Friday. Some COVID-positive patients likely entered the hospital for other reasons...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KESQ News Channel 3

5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash in Palm Desert this evening. The incident happened at the intersection of De Anza Way and Portola Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters said the vehicle was carrying 5 people inside, and some of them had to be removed from the vehicle The post 5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
HeySoCal

Man killed by Metrolink identified; Amtrak train hits pedestrian in NoHo

Officials identified on Friday a 24-year-old man who was hit and killed by a Metrolink train in the Santa Clarita. The deadly train incident was reported about 10:40 a.m. Monday between the Newhall and Sylmar stations and involved AV Line Train Number 212, which was headed to Los Angeles, according to Metrolink.
foxla.com

Crews contain brush fire in Sylmar

SYLMAR, Calif. - Crews have contained a brush fire that was burning in Sylmar Thursday afternoon. The fire was stopped at 25 acres and was burning near Lakeside Street and Telfair Avenue, off the 5 Freeway. Over 100 LAFD firefighters were on scene attacking the fire by ground and air.
NBC Los Angeles

Lightning Strike Suspected in Deaths of Woman and Dogs in Pico Rivera

A woman and her dogs were apparently struck and killed by lightning Wednesday in Pico Rivera as rare early summer thunderstorms hammered Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman was walking the dogs just before 9 a.m. on a path near a riverbed at Mines...
HeySoCal

LA, Long Beach ports again delay fines for idling containers

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Friday postponed once again implementing a fee on companies whose import containers linger at marine terminals, with the assessment now potentially taking effect, if necessary, next Friday. The Container Dwell Fee has been delayed numerous times due to progress in reducing the...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy