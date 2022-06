TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade ruling puts renewed focus on the “Value Them Both Amendment”, up for vote in Kansas’ August Primary. But this election will be done a little differently according to Shawnee County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, “Normally a primary is just for people of the republican or democratic party but this is different in that there is a question, a constitution question about giving the legislature the power to regulate abortions and that question is for all voters”.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO