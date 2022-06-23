ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County mattress company to settle false advertising claim

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzLOX_0gJy7WmM00

A Los Angeles County company has paid $753,000 to settle allegations that it falsely advertised its imported DreamCloud mattresses as manufactured entirely from materials made in the United States, the Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday.

According to the complaint, although Walnut-based Resident Home LLC and owner Ran Reske repeatedly claimed in promotional literature that the mattresses were “proudly made with 100 percent USA-made premium quality materials,” all DreamCloud mattresses were finished overseas, and in some cases were wholly imported or used significant imported materials.

The FTC’s August 2018 complaint alleged the claims were deceptive and violated federal law.

Under the terms of the agency’s order, in addition to paying $753,000, Resident Home and Reske are prohibited from making claims that deceive consumers and harm other businesses.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

LA County sees rise in COVID hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Los Angeles County increased by 21 people to 762, according to the latest state data. Of those patients, 76 were being treated in intensive care, up to nine from Friday. Some COVID-positive patients likely entered the hospital for other reasons...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Leisure World installs new executive director

Leisure World Seal Beach, which in 1962 introduced many of the innovations that would distinguish later senior living developments, saw certified community manager Jessica Sedgwick assume the top job June 22 in the 60-year-old community. Leisure World, which houses people 55 and older in over 6,600 living units, recruited Sedgwick...
SEAL BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Select California cities could stay open until 4 a.m.

WESTCHESTER, Calif. — Wiping down tables and saying hi to his staff, Melody Bar and Grill owner Christian Warren gets ready for another day of customers. “My mom has often reminded me of this story about when I was just a little kid, and I told her that someday, I was going to own my restaurant,” Warren said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecountytribune.com

New cases are up sharply

The daily average of new coronavirus cases in Orange County took a sharp turn upward in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, there were 3,720 confirmed new cases in the three-day period closing June 23. That works out to an average daily total of 1,240. The previous average (reported on Tuesday) was 897.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood to Rescind Consulting Contract Related to Intuit Dome

Inglewood City Manager Artie Fields is requesting the council rescind a previous action related to consulting services related to the Intuit Dome on the upcoming June 28 regular city council meeting. The accompanying staff report cites “additional information” brought to the mayor’s attention within hours of the conclusion of the...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA Attorney General Throws Lifeline to Indicted LA Councilman

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued his opinion on the matter of whether an indicted member of the Los Angeles City Council can fight to resume his position on the city council after being suspended by its voting members. The city council suspended Ridley-Thomas one week after he was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: L.A. Abortion Rights Activists Issue Call to Protest At Noon; Landlord Forced to Pay Tenants $12.5 Million Settlement In Deposit Dispute

Welcome back to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. -RiseUp4AbortionRights.org is calling for nonviolent mass resistance to compel the federal government to reverse the overturning of Roe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress Company#False Advertising#Dreamcloud#Resident Home Llc
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Fire Chief Announces Retirement

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby announced his official retirement from the department after four decades of fire service. “I am truly grateful for the amazing 28 years I have spent protecting the lives, property and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County,” Osby said in a FaceBook post. “The last eleven in which I had the honor of serving as Fire Chief.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

U-Haul Attempts Break-In of Bicycle Shop

Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: The Industry Sheriff’s Station received a call of an “attempt robbery” on Centre Drive in the City of industry early Sunday morning, June 26. 2022. Sheriffs received more information that a U-Haul truck attempted to ram into a bicycle shop to break...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
2urbangirls.com

Eight SoCal Residents Charged in $7 Million Loan Fraud Scheme

PHILADELPHIA – Eight defendants were charged in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania today with scheming to fraudulently obtain more than $7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), and pre-pandemic Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. According to court documents, beginning in or around January...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
HeySoCal

LA, Long Beach ports again delay fines for idling containers

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Friday postponed once again implementing a fee on companies whose import containers linger at marine terminals, with the assessment now potentially taking effect, if necessary, next Friday. The Container Dwell Fee has been delayed numerous times due to progress in reducing the...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy