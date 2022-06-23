ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

City of Arcadia hosting free COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic

By Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlRUb_0gJy7Oxm00
| Photo courtesy of Terry Miller/Hey SoCal

The City of Arcadia, in collaboration with Chinatown Service Center, will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots on Wednesday, July 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The free clinic will be held at the Arcadia Community Center, located at 365 Campus Dr. Sign up for your appointment at myturn.ca.gov and you will receive a free COVID-19 test kit on your appointment day. Walk-ins without an appointment will not be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available for adults 18 years and older. Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone ages 5 years and older. Adults and children must bring proof of identity and a vaccination record card if it is for a second shot or booster.

For more information, call Chinatown Service Center at (213) 808-1792 or the Arcadia Recreation Office at (626) 574-5113.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LA County sees rise in COVID hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Los Angeles County increased by 21 people to 762, according to the latest state data. Of those patients, 76 were being treated in intensive care, up to nine from Friday. Some COVID-positive patients likely entered the hospital for other reasons...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

‘Lunch at the Library’ for kids begins

This summer, the Los Angeles County Library system will be participating in the Lunch at the Library program, providing free lunches to children and teenagers under the age of 18. The free lunches are available to those in need no matter the level of family income. LA County’s Lunch at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcadia, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Arcadia, CA
Government
Arcadia, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
vanlifewanderer.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In Westminster, CA In 2022

Westminster aka ‘Little Saigon’ is the largest community of Vietnamese people living in the United States and it’s undoubtedly the mecca for Vietnamese food. And with the abundance of restaurants in the area, it’s hard to figure out which restaurants really stands out from the rest. Have no fear, we hand picked 15 of the best restaurants that Westminster has to offer.
WESTMINSTER, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Carousel Mall battle hits another snag

Mayor John Valdivia wants to level the abandoned shopping center, and he hoped a three-alarm fire on the property last month would persuade his fellow council members to take that action, on the grounds that the site has become a health hazard. But that idea went nowhere, and city officials are no closer to fixing the downtown property next to Interstate 215.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Free Clinic#Chinatown Service Center
nomadlawyer.org

Los Angeles: 7 Best Places to Visit in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is a sprawling city in Southern California that offers a wide range of attractions and activities year round. It is well-known internationally for its Hollywood film and entertainment industry. This place has attracted aspiring actors and actresses across the country for more than a century. LA is known...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Mineo Mizuno site-specific installation at The Huntington now on view

Visitors to The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens will be delighted to see nature-inspired sculptures created by a contemporary artist intermingling with classical 18th-century pieces at the main gallery. Three site-specific sculptures which will be on display for two years – Nest (on the loggia), Komorebi, and Thousand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HeySoCal

LA County mattress company to settle false advertising claim

A Los Angeles County company has paid $753,000 to settle allegations that it falsely advertised its imported DreamCloud mattresses as manufactured entirely from materials made in the United States, the Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday. According to the complaint, although Walnut-based Resident Home LLC and owner Ran Reske repeatedly claimed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA, Long Beach ports again delay fines for idling containers

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Friday postponed once again implementing a fee on companies whose import containers linger at marine terminals, with the assessment now potentially taking effect, if necessary, next Friday. The Container Dwell Fee has been delayed numerous times due to progress in reducing the...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Dive-Bombing' Crows Are Attacking People in Hermosa Beach

People in Hermosa Beach are reporting an unusual problem at a popular park. They are being attacked by aggressive crows. The birds have made their home in the trees at Noble Park and are highly territorial, going after people and their dogs. "They're just coming out of the trees and...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Cardenas Markets to undergo major expansion

Cardenas Markets, the Ontario-based Hispanic supermarket chain, will purchase six Rio Ranch Markets. Terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of next month, according to a statement released by Cardenas. The stores – in Chino, Banning, San Bernardino, Riverside, Perris, and Fontana...
FONTANA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy