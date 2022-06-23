City of Arcadia hosting free COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic

| Photo courtesy of Terry Miller/Hey SoCal

The City of Arcadia, in collaboration with Chinatown Service Center, will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots on Wednesday, July 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The free clinic will be held at the Arcadia Community Center, located at 365 Campus Dr. Sign up for your appointment at myturn.ca.gov and you will receive a free COVID-19 test kit on your appointment day. Walk-ins without an appointment will not be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available for adults 18 years and older. Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone ages 5 years and older. Adults and children must bring proof of identity and a vaccination record card if it is for a second shot or booster.

For more information, call Chinatown Service Center at (213) 808-1792 or the Arcadia Recreation Office at (626) 574-5113.