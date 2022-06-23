ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mancelona, MI

Chain of Lakes Celebrating Second Shorter Survivor and Luminaria Ceremonies in Mancelona

By Katie Sergent
 4 days ago
Chain of Lakes Relay for Life of Antrim and Charlevoix Counties will be hosting their second shorter Survivor and Luminaria celebrations this Saturday at Railroad Park in Mancelona.

This comes after the Chain of Lakes Relay for Life celebrated their first shorter celebrations on June 18 following changes that came about in early June. Instead of hosting a 12 or 24-hour event, Chain of Lakes Relay for Life decided to hold two shorter celebrations.

This Saturday’s event will be held from 7 p.m. to dusk with an ice cream social to celebrate survivors beginning at 7:30 p.m. A luminaria ceremony will be held at dusk to remember those who have passed away from cancer as well as recognize survivors.

Proceeds from Relay for Life go to research, education, the Road to Recovery Program, providing transportation to treatment for cancer patients and to Hope Lodge, which provides lodging for patients undergoing cancer treatment away from home.

For more information, contact Syrina Dawson at 231-675-2492 or Julie Winslow at 231-350-3254. You can also learn more by clicking here.

