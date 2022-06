Donald L. Marcum, 63, of Mansfield passed away June 24, 2022 at Avita Ontario after a long illness. Don was born November 30, 1958 in Mansfield to Donald M. and Katherine E. Nolan Marcum. He was a 1976 graduate of Madison High School and a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church. He retired from General Motors after 23 years as a die maker, and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Don had a love of singing and performed with the Fun Center Chordsman for 15 years.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO