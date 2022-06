A large group of Livonia residents cheered and shed tears when city leaders flew the LGBTQ+ Pride flag outside city hall for the first time. The ceremony held Monday afternoon happened at the urging of residents and the city's human relations commission. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said while she thinks raising the Pride flag is a significant symbolic gesture, she wants to see the city do more to become more inclusive.

LIVONIA, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO