Hook 'em Horns! Arch Manning - the top-high school quarterback recruit in the country and nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli - chooses Texas over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia

By Alex Raskin Sports
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Arch Manning is officially a Longhorn.

The top high school quarterback recruit in the class of 2023 and nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning ended months of speculation on Thursday by tweeting that he has 'Committed to the University of Texas.'

Named for his grandfather, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning, Arch is the son of Peyton and Eli's older brother, Cooper, who was also a top college recruit before his NCAA football career was cut short by spinal stenosis.

Arch chose Texas, a historically strong program that's coming off a dreadful 3-6 season, over several major powerhouses, including Alabama, LSU, Clemson, and the defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs. He also passed over the chance to play at Ole Miss – Archie, Eli and Cooper's alma mater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPolq_0gJy6TAO00
Arch Manning is officially a Longhorn. The top high school quarterback recruit in the class of 2023 and nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning ended months of speculation on Thursday by tweeting that he has 'Committed to the University of Texas.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdP6o_0gJy6TAO00
A young Arch (front) pictured alongside (from left to right) grandfather Archie, uncle Peyton, uncle Eli, and father Cooper at the family's football camp, the Manning Passing Academy 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YK3l2_0gJy6TAO00
Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium last October in Austin

The 18-year-old did follow in his father and uncles' footsteps by attending the Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, where the third-generation football star has impressed since starting at quarterback as a freshman.

'He's probably a little ahead of them as a freshman,' Archie Manning told the Indy Star in 2019, when asked to compare young Arch with his uncles.

Since then, Arch has soared to the top of every college football coach's wish list, while doing his best to maintain his own private life by refusing to do interviews.

Furthermore, his Instagram account is private, and his Twitter account appears to have been created for the sole purpose of announcing his college decision on Thursday.

And the bio for his Twitter account is similarly modest: 'high school student.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMNHf_0gJy6TAO00
Interestingly, Arch hasn't lined up any name, image or likeness (NIL) deals, like many recruits have done since the NCAA loosened restrictions on student athletes' endorsements. However, that could change now that he's settled on Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1U3U_0gJy6TAO00
Sorry Clemson fans, Arch Manning has spurned the Tigers to play for the Texas Longhorns 

Interestingly, Arch hasn't lined up any name, image or likeness (NIL) deals, like many recruits have done since the NCAA loosened restrictions on student athletes' endorsements. However, that could change now that he's settled on Texas.

Arch's commitment represents the first major recruiting win for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who took over the celebrated Longhorns program last season and is charged with rebuilding the four-time national champions into national power.

And with Arch on board, Sarkisian could start seeing more top-level recruits commit to the Longhorns.

'Obviously, a massive win for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian in landing Arch Manning,' tweeted Austin American-Statesman reporter Brian Davis. 'He's the only QB offered by the Horns in 2023 class. The other major recruits that could follow may be enormous.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDpSa_0gJy6TAO00
Tennessee Volunteers QB Peyton Manning (left) pictured alongside father Archie in 1995
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QkQle_0gJy6TAO00
Arch follows Archie (left), Peyton (middle) and Eli (right) into the highest level of NCAA football
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249s4k_0gJy6TAO00
Eli holds the unique distinction of beating two of Tom Brady's Patriots teams in the Super Bowl

Arch joins Texas at an auspicious moment for that athletic department, which has committed to leaving the Big 12 conference for the stronger Southeastern Conference (SEC). In fact, Arch could be starting for the Longhorns in 2025, when the team finally transitions to its new league.

This is not the first time Texas has tried to reverse its fortunes by recruiting a member of football royalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ujPK_0gJy6TAO00
The 6-foot-4 Arch has a big arm, one college coach told ESPN, and is much faster than his uncles, pocket passers Peyton and Eli 

In 1999, the school landed Chris Simms, the son of Super Bowl-winning Giants quarterback Phil Simms.

Texas head coach Mack Brown had some strong seasons with Chris Simms under center, posting two 11-2 seasons, but ultimately failing to meet expectations by winning a national title.

Sarkisian and Arch Manning will face similar expectations in Austin, given the latter's family history.

A native of Mississippi, Archie Manning was among the most prominent players in Ole Miss history before being taken by the miserable New Orleans Saints with the second pick of the 1971 NFL Draft.

While the team famously struggle, Archie proved to be among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, earning two Pro Bowl selections and a spot in the team's Ring of Honor.

He later played for the Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings before retiring in 1984.

A decade later, Archie was back in the national spotlight as Peyton emerged as the top college quarterback in the country at Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqH5N_0gJy6TAO00
Arch's commitment represents the first major recruiting win for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian (pictured), who took over the celebrated Longhorns program last season and is charged with rebuilding the four-time national champions into national power.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYhRb_0gJy6TAO00
This is not the first time Texas has tried to reverse its fortunes by recruiting a member of football royalty. In 1999, the school landed Chris Simms (pictured), the son of Super Bowl-winning Giants quarterback Phil Simms. Texas head coach Mack Brown had some strong seasons with Chris Simms under center, posting two 11-2 seasons, but ultimately failing to meet expectations by winning a national title

The Volunteers failed to win a national title with Peyton (although they did a year after his graduation), but that fact didn't stop him from becoming the top pick of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

The accolades for Peyton are seemingly endless: Five MVP awards, 10 All-Pro selections, and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, just to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZG4p4_0gJy6TAO00
Arch was also recruited by Georgia, which hosted the top recruit for a September game

Eli is nearly as accomplished.

Like Peyton, Eli was the top pick in the NFL Draft and went on to win a pair of Super Bowls.

Living up to that legacy won't be easy for Arch, but according to insiders, he has his uncles' arms and is a bit faster running the football.

'He does have a big arm,' an unnamed college coach told ESPN. 'He's a lot more mobile than everyone thinks. He's not like a Manning who can't move. He can get out of trouble. He's not a statue in pocket. He played basketball and can dunk.

'He's a prototypical kid that sees the field well. He's not going to make bad decisions and not make bad plays worse and will truly run the offense.'

Perhaps most importantly, Arch hasn't been intimidated by the spotlight.

'What I've been impressed with is him living with the pressure,' the coach added. 'He's got to live with that pressure and deal with all that. That may be a good transition for him. He's been doing it his entire high school career. No stage is going to be too big.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AoS8z_0gJy6TAO00
Ellen Manning with her son Arch Manning from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA on a visit at Georgia before the college football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens

