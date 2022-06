NASHVILLE — Gas prices across Tennessee fell for the second week in a row — providing a bit of good news for the 945,000 Tennesseans expected to hit the road later this week for the Independence Day holiday. Today’s state average is nearly nine cents less expensive than one week ago. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $4.51 which is 24 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.67 more than one year ago.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO