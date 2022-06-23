ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens Officials Condemn Supreme Court Decision That Overturns State Law on Concealed Handguns

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iEAD_0gJy5d4z00
Mayor Eric Adams says that the Supreme Court ruling will put New Yorkers at greater risk of gun violence. ED REED/MAYORAL PHOTOGRAPHY OFFICE

Queens officials were quick to condemn the Supreme Court’s ruling today that overturned a century-old handgun law that many say could result in a flood of firearms hitting the streets.

The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that the state’s handgun law that limits people from carrying concealed firearms is a violation of the Second Amendment.

New York’s laws are tight when it comes to carrying a concealed firearm—and residents need to go through a lengthy and arduous process to get a permit. Among the many requirements, they have to show that have a need for possessing the weapon.

Gun-rights advocates argue that the laws are too tight, noting that there is a vast number of illegal weapons on the street often used by criminals. They argue that regular New Yorkers should be able to carry guns to defend themselves without such restrictions.

The ruling, written by Justice Clarence Thomas, says that state’s concealed handgun law violates the constitution “by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms in public.”

The decision came as little surprise since the court’s conservative majority indicated their opposition to the law during oral arguments in the fall. The case was brought by the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association.

The ruling is likely to lead to more weapons on the streets–such as in subways and other heavily trafficked areas.

Many Queens leaders argue that the court’s ruling will put the public at risk.

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court deals a major blow to our ongoing efforts to make NYC a safer city for all residents,” said Council Member Sandra Ung, who represents Flushing and adjacent neighborhoods. “Coming just a month after the tragic shooting and murder of 19 children in Uvalde, this decision is not only tone-deaf, but moves our country and our state in the wrong direction. It will cost lives.”

Meanwhile, Councilmember Shekar Krishnan, who represents Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, was short and to the point. “As a father of two, as a subway rider, as a New Yorker, the Supreme Court decision is absolutely terrifying.”

Councilmember Julie Won, who represents western Queens, tweeted that she was “Heartbroken by Supreme Court ruling.” “How many more lives will it take for us to see gun control as a constitutional right to domestic tranquility, justice, welfare, and freedom to leave our homes without the fear of getting shot?”

Forest Hills councilmember Lynn Schulman tweeted that the ruling sets a dangerous precedent and puts all New Yorkers at risk.

Meanwhile, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards also was highly critical of the ruling.

“Today’s ruling is equal parts dangerous, delusional and a dereliction of government’s sacred duty to keep its residents safe,” Richards said in a statement.

“For years in states across this country, far-right radicals who fetishize firearms and worship at the altar of weaponry have prioritized the profits of gun manufacturers — and the campaign contributions they make in return — over public safety. With this cult-like obsession with firearms now forced upon New York by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority, we are less safe today than we were yesterday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFqrJ_0gJy5d4z00
Mayor Eric Adams and police officials at a press conference last month calling on federal authorities to crack down on ghost guns (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

Mayor Eric Adams, a retired NYPD captain, also issued a statement condemning the ruling.

Put simply, this Supreme Court ruling will put New Yorkers at further risk of gun violence. We have been preparing for this decision and will continue to do everything possible to work with our federal, state, and local partners to protect our city. This decision may have opened an additional river feeding the sea of gun violence, but we will do everything we can to dam it.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul railed against the ruling and said that she would fight to keep New York’s strict gun laws in place.

“Let me be clear: This is New York. We don’t back down, we fight back. New York is still home to the strongest gun laws in the country & I’ll keep doing everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Elmhurst, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Queens Post

Gonzalez Picks Up Progressive Endorsements in Bid for State Senate Seat

The list of progressives getting behind the candidacy of Kristen Gonzalez for the new state senate seat that incorporates western Queens continues to grow. Gonzalez, who is running for the newly-drawn 59th District seat that includes Long Island City and Astoria, was officially endorsed today by State Sen. Michael Gianaris, Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, Councilmember Lincoln Restler and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Clarence Thomas
Queens Post

Op-Ed: Don’t Overlook The Importance of State Government

The importance of the New York State government often goes overlooked in our big city. As someone who worked in Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan’s district office during my college years, before I went on to law school and became an attorney, I want to explain to our community how state government is part of our daily lives.
EDUCATION
Queens Post

Protected Bike Lane Network to be Installed in LIC This Fall

Community Board 2 voted earlier this month in support of the Department of Transportation’s plan to install three protected bicycle lanes in Long Island City. The vote, which was passed unanimously, has cleared the way for the DOT to install the protected bicycle lanes that will provide essential links between the Queensboro and the Pulaski bridges—as well as between Court Square and Hunters Point. The plan, however, will result in the loss of 107 parking spaces.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#U S Supreme Court#Second Amendment#Gun Control#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#New Yorkers
Queens Post

Op-Ed: The Budget Vote Was Not an Easy One, Nor One That I Took Lightly

As I read the agenda for the budget vote for Fiscal Year 2023, I sat in my seat in the chambers of City Hall surrounded by portraits and inscriptions of men. I thought of my predecessors who sat in my seat before me and how surreal it was that I, too, will vote on a budget on behalf of New York City – the largest municipality of our country.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Queens Post

Op-Ed: Tax the Rich, ‘Progressives’ Out of Touch

I have lived in this district my entire life and I have never seen the working people of these neighborhoods feel so ignored. It is past time to tax the super-rich in New York State. Billionaires. The Democratic Party is going to have to change its leadership in order to accomplish that. The current “progressives” are not focused on the health of the working class. Instead they used the Democratic majorities in Albany to open the prisons and make criminal prosecution almost impossible.
ECONOMY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy