Mobile home catches fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Wolf Hills Road and US Hwy 41 North. The accident happened just before the twin bridges on June 26 shortly after midnight. Deputies said they investigated the accident to find one vehicle flipped over […]
Police in Evansville, Indiana, are looking for more information on a Sunday shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Evansville Police Department says officers went to investigate a shooting in the area of Washington Avenue and S. Kentucky Avenue early Sunday around 3 a.m. When they arrived in...
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville restaurant is having to make repairs after being hit by a vehicle overnight. According to the Facebook page of Kite & Key Cafe, the front of the building at the corner of Franklin and 12th was damaged in the crash. The restaurant is normally closed on Monday. Managers believe […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a business in the 900 block of South Kentucky Avenue near Washington around 3:15 a.m. They say that is where they found a person who had been shot. According to a police report, officers provided medical […]
An accident involving a National Guard water truck sent two people to the hospital on Sunday. Deputies responded to Highway 902 in Fredonia, where they learned the rear tires of the truck had ran off the roadway. The driver, 31-year-old Aaron Corley, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to turn over in a ditch.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are accused of taking packages from an Evansville business. Police believe they were able to get into Now Courier, a medical courier service, by using a door code that was given out to contractors. An affidavit shows Tiffany Duncan was found inside the business...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is investigating two reports of drive-by shootings within a block of each other. Police were first called to the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue about 3:30 a.m. on June 26 to a shots fired call. A witness told police he saw a car pull up, fire […]
LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana man sought as a fugitive has been found dead inside a barn after exchanging gunfire with members of a law enforcement taskforce, Indiana state troopers said Friday. Authorities had been seeking the Chandler man for several days when officers located him Thursday near...
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking for suspects in two shooting incidents that happened on the city's southeast side Saturday. In the first incident, EPD says officers were sent to the area of Jeanette Avenue and Ravenwood Drive, just off of Covert Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after someone called 911 to report a shooting in the area.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say an Owensboro man is refusing to turn himself in after being involved in a hit-and-run crash with an ambulance. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public to help locate 38-year-old Jesse King. The sheriff’s office shared the information through social media early Saturday evening. […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) have recognized an Evansville native as the forensic scientist of the year. ISP says the Indiana State Police Forensic Scientist of the Year Award is presented annually to a Forensic Scientist within the Laboratory Division deemed to have consistently provided a superior quality forensic analysis service in […]
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State Route 168 in Fort Branch will close Monday for railroad repairs. This closure will be between Railroad Street and West Street. Crews will be working to repair the railroad crossing. The official detour is U.S. 41 to State Road 68 to 65. Local traffic...
